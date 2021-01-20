Northern Trust Declares Quarterly Dividends on Common and Preferred Stock

Northern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS), holding company of The Northern Trust Company, has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.70 per share on its common stock ($1.66-2/3 par value), payable on April 1, 2021, to holders of record at 5:00 p.m., Chicago time, on March 12, 2021.

Northern Trust Corporation also declared cash dividends of $2,300.00 per share of its Series D non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock (resulting in a distribution of $23.00 per depositary share), and $293.75 per share of its Series E non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock (resulting in a distribution of $0.29375 per depositary share), each payable on April 1, 2021, to holders of record at 5:00 p.m., Chicago time, on March 15, 2021.