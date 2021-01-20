 

AMCI Acquisition Corp. Announces Special Meeting of its Stockholders to Consider Proposed Business Combination with Advent Technologies Inc.

AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: AMCI) (“AMCI”) today announced that the Special Meeting (the “Special Meeting”) of its stockholders in connection with its previously announced proposed business combination with Advent Technologies Inc. (“Advent”), an innovation-driven company in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology space, will be held on February 2, 2021. The proxy statement/prospectus/consent solicitation is being mailed to the Company’s stockholders of record as of the close of business on January 8, 2021 (the “Record Date”). Notice of the Special Meeting will be mailed on or about January 21, 2021 to stockholders of record as of the Record Date.

As announced previously, the Business Combination will result in Advent Technologies becoming a wholly-owned subsidiary of AMCI. Upon the closing of the transaction, the combined company will operate as Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc., and its common stock will be listed on the Nasdaq under new symbol “ADN.” If the Business Combination is approved by AMCI stockholders, AMCI anticipates closing the Business Combination shortly after the Special Meeting, subject to the satisfaction or waiver (as applicable) of all other closing conditions.

About AMCI Acquisition Corp.

AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: AMCI) is a blank check company incorporated for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses that are critical to the growing urbanization, electrification and infrastructure needs of the world. AMCI consummated its initial public offering on the Nasdaq Capital Market in November 2018.

About Advent Technologies

Advent Technologies is an innovation-driven company in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology space. Our vision is to accelerate electrification through advanced materials, components, and next-generation fuel cell technology. Our technology applies to electrification (fuel cells) and energy storage (flow batteries, hydrogen production) markets, which we commercialize through partnerships with Tier1s, OEMs, and System Integrators. For more information on Advent Technologies, please visit the company’s website at https://www.advent.energy/

