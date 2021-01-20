AMCI Acquisition Corp. Announces Special Meeting of its Stockholders to Consider Proposed Business Combination with Advent Technologies Inc.

AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: AMCI) (“AMCI”) today announced that the Special Meeting (the “Special Meeting”) of its stockholders in connection with its previously announced proposed business combination with Advent Technologies Inc. (“Advent”), an innovation-driven company in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology space, will be held on February 2, 2021. The proxy statement/prospectus/consent solicitation is being mailed to the Company’s stockholders of record as of the close of business on January 8, 2021 (the “Record Date”). Notice of the Special Meeting will be mailed on or about January 21, 2021 to stockholders of record as of the Record Date.

As announced previously, the Business Combination will result in Advent Technologies becoming a wholly-owned subsidiary of AMCI. Upon the closing of the transaction, the combined company will operate as Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc., and its common stock will be listed on the Nasdaq under new symbol “ADN.” If the Business Combination is approved by AMCI stockholders, AMCI anticipates closing the Business Combination shortly after the Special Meeting, subject to the satisfaction or waiver (as applicable) of all other closing conditions.