 

American Tower Corporation Announces Tax Reporting Information for 2020 Distributions

American Tower Corporation (NYSE: AMT) today announced year-end tax reporting information for its 2020 distributions. Stockholders are urged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment.

American Tower Corporation Common Stock
CUSIP 03027X100
Ticker Symbol: AMT

Record
Date

Payment
Date

Cash
Distribution
(per share)

Ordinary
Taxable
Dividends
(per share)

Qualified
Taxable
Dividends (1)
 (per share)

 

Capital Gain
Distribution
(per share)

Section
199A
Dividends (1)
 (per share)

04/14/2020

04/29/2020

$1.080000

$1.080000

$0.010354

$0.000000

$1.069646

06/19/2020

07/10/2020

$1.100000

$1.100000

$0.010546

$0.000000

$1.089454

09/28/2020

10/16/2020

$1.140000

$1.140000

$0.010929

$0.000000

$1.129071

(1) Included in Ordinary Taxable Dividends

Note: For the tax year ended December 31, 2020, there were no unrecaptured section 1250 gains or non-dividend distributions. Further, the quarterly distribution declared on December 3, 2020 and payable on February 2, 2021 will apply to the 2021 tax year.

This information represents final income allocations.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 183,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit www.americantower.com.

