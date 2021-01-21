American Tower Corporation Announces Tax Reporting Information for 2020 Distributions

American Tower Corporation (NYSE: AMT) today announced year-end tax reporting information for its 2020 distributions. Stockholders are urged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment.

Record

Date Payment

Date Cash

Distribution

(per share) Ordinary

Taxable

Dividends

(per share) Qualified

Taxable

Dividends (1)

(per share) Capital Gain

Distribution

(per share) Section

199A

Dividends (1)

(per share) 04/14/2020 04/29/2020 $1.080000 $1.080000 $0.010354 $0.000000 $1.069646 06/19/2020 07/10/2020 $1.100000 $1.100000 $0.010546 $0.000000 $1.089454 09/28/2020 10/16/2020 $1.140000 $1.140000 $0.010929 $0.000000 $1.129071

(1) Included in Ordinary Taxable Dividends

Note: For the tax year ended December 31, 2020, there were no unrecaptured section 1250 gains or non-dividend distributions. Further, the quarterly distribution declared on December 3, 2020 and payable on February 2, 2021 will apply to the 2021 tax year.

This information represents final income allocations.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 183,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit www.americantower.com.

