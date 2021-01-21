Panacea Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement for Proposed Business Combination with Nuvation Bio

Certain statements included in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are sometimes accompanied by words such as “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “should,” “would,” “plan,” “predict,” “potential,” “seem,” “seek,” “future,” “outlook,” and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding timing of the special meeting for the proposed Business Combination. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of the respective management teams of Nuvation Bio and the Company and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on by an investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction, or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of Nuvation Bio and the Company. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including the risk that the potential product candidates that Nuvation Bio develops may not progress through clinical development or receive required regulatory approvals within expected timelines or at all; the risk that clinical trials may not confirm any safety, potency or other product characteristics described or assumed in this press release; the risk that Nuvation Bio will be unable to successfully market or gain market acceptance of its product candidates; the risk that Nuvation Bio’s product candidates may not be beneficial to patients or successfully commercialized; the risk that Nuvation Bio has overestimated the size of the target patient population, their willingness to try new therapies and the willingness of physicians to prescribe these therapies; the effects of competition on Nuvation Bio’s business; the risk that third parties on which we depend for laboratory, clinical development, manufacturing and other critical services will fail to perform satisfactorily; the risk that Nuvation Bio’s business, operations, clinical development plans and timelines, and supply chain could be adversely affected by the effects of health epidemics, including the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic; the risk that we will be unable to obtain and maintain sufficient intellectual property protection for our investigational products or will infringe the intellectual property protection of others; the potential inability of the parties to successfully or timely consummate the proposed Business Combination, including the risk that the approval of the stockholders of the Company or Nuvation Bio is not obtained; the risk of failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the proposed Business Combination; the amount of redemption requests made by the Company’s stockholders, and those factors discussed in the Company’s final prospectus dated June 30, 2020 under the heading “Risk Factors,” and other documents the Company has filed, or will file, with the SEC, including the Registration Statement. If any of these risks materialize or our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that neither the Company nor Nuvation Bio presently know, or that the Company or Nuvation Bio currently believe are immaterial, that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s and Nuvation Bio’s expectations, plans, or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this press release. The Company and Nuvation Bio anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause the Company’s and Nuvation Bio’s assessments to change. However, while the Company and Nuvation Bio may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company and Nuvation Bio specifically disclaim any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company’s and Nuvation Bio’s assessments of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements.

