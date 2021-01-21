 

Computer Modelling Group Announces Director Appointment

CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Computer Modelling Group Ltd. ("CMG" or the “Company”) (TSX: CMG) today announces that Mr. John Billowits has been appointed to the Board of Directors effective January 20, 2021.

Mr. Billowits brings deep software domain experience to CMG and currently holds Director positions with Constellation Software Inc. (“Constellation”), an international provider of market-leading software and services to a number of industries in both the public and private sectors, of Togetherwork, a privately held vertical market software company and of Topicus.com, a European provider of vertical market software and vertical market platforms to clients in both the public and private sectors. Until 2020, he served as Chief Executive Officer of Vela Software, a subsidiary of Constellation which manages and builds industry specific software businesses globally. Prior to that, Mr. Billowits served as Chief Financial Officer of Constellation and was President of the Jonas Operating Group. Before joining Constellation, Mr. Billowits held a number of roles with Bain & Company, Dell Computers and PwC. Mr. Billowits is a Chartered Professional Accountant, holds an MBA with Distinction from the London Business School and an Honours BBA with Distinction from Wilfrid Laurier University.

CMG Board Chair John Zaozirny commented, “John is an accomplished software executive whose leadership has helped a number of software companies improve market and product success. John’s skills and experience are a welcome complement to CMG’s Board and we look forward to his contributions.”

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. is a computer software technology and consulting company serving the oil and gas industry. CMG, recognized by oil and gas companies worldwide as a leading developer of reservoir modelling software, has sales and technical support services based in Calgary, Houston, London, Dubai, Bogota and Kuala Lumpur. CMG is the leading supplier of advanced processes reservoir modelling software in the world with a blue chip client base of international oil companies and technology centres in approximately 60 countries.

