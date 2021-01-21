 

Kaman Announces New Order for the K-MAX Helicopter

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
21.01.2021, 00:30  |  18   |   |   

Kaman Air Vehicles, a division of Kaman Corporation (NYSE:KAMN), announced today the receipt of a signed purchase agreement for a K-MAX medium-to-heavy lift helicopter. Delivery of this aircraft is expected in the first quarter of 2021 and follows the delivery of two aircraft in the fourth quarter of 2020. We continue to see demand and interest in the capabilities of the K-MAX across multiple markets.

“We are excited for the opportunity to deliver our third K-MAX aircraft in the last two quarters. Our industry and our operators are benefiting from the cost effective repetitive lift mission capability of the K-MAX,” stated Roger Wassmuth Senior Director, Business Development. “This demand and our recent type certification in Brazil solidifies the need and value proposition that K-MAX offers in the global external lift market.”

Development of the improved K-MAX Unmanned Aerial System continues and we expect the Optionally Piloted Vehicle module to enter ground and flight test in the first half of 2021. Kaman is continuing to develop a commercial Optionally Piloted Aircraft to support its growing customer base, while working with the U.S Marine Corps on upgrading the autonomous capabilities of the unmanned K-MAX.

“Our team has done a great job assessing the global market, identifying future technologies and working with potential and existing customers to secure additional orders for our K-MAX helicopter,” said Darlene Smith, President, Kaman Air Vehicles / Precision Products Division. “We are very proud that Kaman continues to provide new K-MAX aircraft to customers worldwide.”

The K-MAX is a rugged, low-maintenance aircraft that features a counter-rotating rotor system and is optimized for repetitive external load operations. The aircraft can lift up to 6,000 pounds (2,722 kg) with unmatched performance in hot and high conditions.

About Kaman Corporation

Kaman Corporation, founded in 1945 by aviation pioneer Charles H. Kaman, and headquartered in Bloomfield, Connecticut conducts business in the aerospace & defense, industrial and medical markets. Kaman produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components; super precision, miniature ball bearings; proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts; complex metallic and composite aerostructures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S. and allied militaries; subcontract helicopter work; restoration, modification and support of our SH-2G Super Seasprite maritime helicopters; manufacture and support of our K-MAX manned and unmanned medium-to-heavy lift helicopters. More information is available at www.kaman.com.

