REPEAT/Join Nextech’s CEO Evan Gappelberg and The Global Sales Leadership Team for a Proactive Livestream Event January 21, 2021

Nextech AR Solutions (Nextech) (OTCQB: NEXCF) (FSE: N29), a leading provider of augmented reality (AR) and virtual experience technologies (VXT) and services for 3D ads, eCommerce, education, conferences, and events is pleased to announce that Nextech CEO, Evan Gappelberg and the Global Sales Leadership Team will be presenting at a Special Proactive Investors Livestream.

The livestream will take place at: