 

LL One Inc. Announces Closing of $3.23 Million Private Placement Offering by the Limestone Boat Company

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF UNITED STATES SECURITIES LAW.

TORONTO, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LL One Inc. ("LLO" or the "Company") LL One Inc. (TSX.V: LLO.P), a capital pool company, is pleased to announce the closing of the previously announced concurrent financing by The Limestone Boat Company Inc. ("LBC") comprised of: (i) a brokered offering of 285,050 subscription receipts of LBC ("Subscription Receipts") at a price of $8.00 per Subscription Receipt for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $2.28 million (the "Brokered Subscription Receipt Offering"), (ii) a non-brokered offering of 3,100 Subscription Receipts at a price of $8.00 per Subscription Receipts for aggregate proceeds of $24,800 (the "Non-Brokered Subscription Receipt Offering" and collectively with the Brokered Subscription Receipt Offering, the "Subscription Receipt Offering"), and (iii) a non-brokered offering of 115,625 founder common shares of LBC at a price of $8.00 per founder common share for aggregate gross proceeds of $925,000 (the "Concurrent Common Share Offering", and collectively with the Subscription Receipt Offering, the "Offering"). The Subscription Receipt Offering was led by Beacon Securities Limited ("Beacon" or the "Agent").

The Qualifying Transaction
Pursuant to a definitive agreement, dated November 13, 2020 (the "Definitive Agreement") between LLO, LBC and 2790889 Ontario Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company ("Subco"), the parties will complete a three-cornered amalgamation (the "Qualifying Transaction") pursuant to Policy 2.4 – Capital Pool Companies (the "Policy") of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"). In accordance with the Definitive Agreement, LBC will amalgamate with Subco and, pursuant thereto, all of the issued and outstanding founder common shares of LBC and Class A common shares of LBC (collectively, the "LBC Shares") will be cancelled and LLO will issue 50 common shares in the capital of the Company (the "LLO Shares"), issued at a deemed price of $0.16, in consideration of each such LBC Share so cancelled (the "Exchange Ratio"). Upon completion of the Qualifying Transaction, LLO will continue the business of LBC with LBC as its wholly-owned operating subsidiary (the Company, after the Qualifying Transaction, referred to herein as the "Resulting Issuer"). Effective on closing the Qualifying Transaction the name of the Resulting Issuer will be changed to "The Limestone Boat Company Limited" or such other name as may be acceptable to LBC and the Exchange.

