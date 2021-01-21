Chimerix Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock

DURHAM, N.C., Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chimerix, Inc. (Nasdaq: CMRX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on accelerating the development of medicines to treat cancer and other serious diseases, announced today the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 11,765,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $8.50 per share. All of the shares to be sold in the offering are being sold by Chimerix. The gross proceeds to Chimerix from the offering, before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses, are expected to be $100.0 million. In addition, Chimerix has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,764,750 shares of common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The offering is expected to close on or about January 25, 2021.



Chimerix intends to use the net proceeds from the proposed offering to fund the clinical development of its product candidates, commercial pre-launch activities and general corporate purposes.