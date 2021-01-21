 

Chimerix Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock

DURHAM, N.C., Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chimerix, Inc. (Nasdaq: CMRX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on accelerating the development of medicines to treat cancer and other serious diseases, announced today the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 11,765,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $8.50 per share. All of the shares to be sold in the offering are being sold by Chimerix. The gross proceeds to Chimerix from the offering, before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses, are expected to be $100.0 million. In addition, Chimerix has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,764,750 shares of common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The offering is expected to close on or about January 25, 2021.

Chimerix intends to use the net proceeds from the proposed offering to fund the clinical development of its product candidates, commercial pre-launch activities and general corporate purposes.

Jefferies and Cowen are acting as joint bookrunning managers for the offering. H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as lead manager for the offering and JonesTrading is acting as co-manager for the offering.

The securities described above are being offered by Chimerix pursuant to a shelf registration statement previously filed and declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) (File No. 333-244146). A preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to and describing the terms of the offering have been filed with the SEC and are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. When available, copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to this offering may be obtained from: Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022, by telephone at (877) 821-7388 or by email at prospectus_department@jefferies.com; or from Cowen and Company, LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, Attention: Prospectus Department, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by telephone at (833) 297-2926, or by email at PostSaleManualRequests@broadridge.com.

