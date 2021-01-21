 

New logo design release of world's leading optoelectronic exhibition

SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CIOE (China International Optoelectronic Exposition), the world's influential exhibition in optoelectronic industry, officially announces the new logo to present the new chapter of the event in the optoelectronic industry.

The idea of the design is based on the light beams in the optoelectronic technology to comprise the initial letter "C" of CIOE. The color of the new logo is the gradient from red to purple. Red is the inheritance of the original brand color standing for China and passion while the purple indicates the subtle and fast development of technologies and innovations. The design of the logo aims to combine the brand and optoelectronic technology, as well as to remind industry peers to value the link between the event and the industry.

The upgrade of the logo of CIOE was inspired by the vigorous energy of the optoelectronic industry during the pandemic, as well as by the continuous effort from China's industry players shown when facing the harsh challenges. CIOE 2021, the 23rd edition, will be held in Shenzhen and remain its physical way, continue to provide industry professionals a platform to communicate face to face and prosper the development of the industry, under the brand new image with hope.

The new logo will immediately go into effect on all CIOE channels including CIOE's social media, printed magazine, and promotional channels, etc. Meanwhile, an entire design upgraded has been launched on CIOE's official website for a nicer and friendly interaction. Please visit at CIOE's official website www.cioe.cn/en to have a totally different sourcing experience.

About CIOE

CIOE (China International Optoelectronic Exposition) is the world's largest and leading optoelectronic exhibition in China, integrating information and communication, laser, infrared, optics, sensing and innovative photonics technologies. It has developed the full range of the entire industry and attracted professionals from application fields such as ICT, consumer electronics, advanced manufacturing, semiconductor, defense and security, medical, sensing and test measurement, energy, light and display.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1423507/CIOE_New_Logo_1.jpg



