 

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
21.01.2021, 02:35  |  41   |   |   

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) (the “Company”) announced today that it priced an underwritten public offering of 7,600,000 shares of its common stock for gross proceeds of approximately $40.3 million. The Company also granted the underwriter a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,140,000 shares of common stock. The offering is expected to close on January 25, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. J.P. Morgan acted as sole bookrunning manager for the offering.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of this offering to invest in a targeted mix of Agency RMBS and for general corporate purposes. The Company then expects to borrow against the Agency RMBS that it purchases with the net proceeds of this offering through repurchase agreements and use the proceeds of the borrowings to acquire additional Agency RMBS.

The offering was made pursuant to the Company’s existing shelf registration statement, which was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on February 10, 2020. The offering of these securities was made only by means of a prospectus and a related prospectus supplement, which will be filed with the SEC. Copies of the prospectus and prospectus supplement related to this offering may be obtained, when available, from J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Attention: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, telephone: 1-866-803-9204.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the shares or any other securities, nor shall there be any sale of such shares or any other securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

About Orchid Island Capital, Inc.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is a specialty finance company that invests on a leveraged basis in Agency RMBS. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. Our investment strategy focuses on, and our portfolio consists of, two categories of Agency RMBS: (i) traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass-through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac or Ginnie Mae, and (ii) structured Agency RMBS, such as IOs, IIOs and POs, among other types of structured Agency RMBS. The Company is managed by Bimini Advisors, LLC, an investment adviser registered with the SEC.

Seite 1 von 3
Orchid Island Capital Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) (the “Company”) announced today that it priced an underwritten public offering of 7,600,000 shares of its common stock for gross proceeds of approximately $40.3 million. The Company also granted the underwriter …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Alcon Launches PRECISION1 for Astigmatism Contact Lenses in the U.S.
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock and Full Exercise ...
Cadence to Acquire NUMECA to Expand System Analysis Capabilities With Computational Fluid Dynamics
Europcar Mobility Group in a Position to Finalize Its Financial Restructuring Plan and Accelerate ...
Air Liquide makes a strategic investment to support large scale renewable hydrogen production in ...
Mydecine Innovations Group Upsizes Previously Announced Bought Deal
Morgan Stanley Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Results
Syros Announces Pricing of $75.6 Million Public Offering of Common Stock
Tenax Therapeutics Schedules Conference Call to Discuss Its Transformative Acquisition of PH ...
Titel
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
dynaCERT Announces Strategic OEM Collaboration with Harold Martin
Desktop Metal to Acquire EnvisionTEC, Entering Market for Volume Production Polymer Additive ...
Totenpass - The New Paradigm in the Permanent Storage of Precious Digital Data
Applied DNA Provides Business Update on COVID-19 Diagnostics and Testing
Alcon Launches PRECISION1 for Astigmatism Contact Lenses in the U.S.
Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Transformative Acquisition of PH Precision Med
Largo Resources Announces Special Meeting of Shareholders to Propose a Share Consolidation Required ...
Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Announcement from Alibaba Group
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
20.01.21
Orchid Island Capital, Inc. Announces Public Offering of Common Stock
14.01.21
Orchid Island Capital Announces Estimated Fourth Quarter 2020 Results, January 2021 Monthly Dividend and December 31, 2020 RMBS Portfolio Characteristics