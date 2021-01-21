Enthusiast Gaming Announces Shareholder Meeting Voting Results

TORONTO, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (“Enthusiast Gaming” or the “Company”) (TSX: EGLX)(OTCQB: ENGMF)(FSE: 2AV), is pleased to announce the voting results for the election of its Board of Directors, which took place at the Company's Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders ("AGSM") held today. All nominees as set forth in the Company's management information circular dated December 23, 2020 ("Circular") were elected as directors of Enthusiast Gaming at the AGSM. Detailed results of the votes are set out below:

Nominee Votes For % Votes Withheld % Adrian Montgomery 32,152,899 99.20 % 258,397 0.80 % Menashe Kestenbaum 32,222,899 99.42 % 188,397 0.58 % Francesco Aquilini 32,152,899 99.20 % 258,397 0.80 % Michael Beckerman 32,236,649 99.46 % 174,647 0.54 % Alan Friedman 32,166,649 99.25 % 244,647 0.75 % Ben Colabrese 32,408,153 99.99 % 3,143 0.01 % Robb Chase 32,222,699 99.42 % 188,597 0.58 %

The shareholders also: (1) approved the appointment of KPMG LLP as auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and authorize the board of directors to fix the remuneration of the auditor; (2) approved and ratified the adoption of a proposed Stock Option Plan, and the prior grant of an aggregate of 743,671 options (“Prior Grants”) granted thereunder, as described in the Circular and; (3) approved and ratified the adoption of a proposed Share Unit Plan, and the prior award of an aggregate of 1,251,162 restricted share units (“Prior Awards”) awarded thereunder, as described in the Circular. Results of the shareholder votes on these items are set forth below: