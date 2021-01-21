EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Leclanché SA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Leclanché announces death of Executive Vice President Karl Bohman 21-Jan-2021 / 06:55 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



YVERDON-LES-BAINS, Switzerland, January 21st, 2021 -Leclanché SA is saddened to announce that Karl Bohman, executive vice president, head of Leclanché's global Stationary business group and a member of its Executive Committee, has passed away due to a skiing accident on Sunday, January 17th 2021.

The Board of Directors and all the employees of Leclanché express their deep and heartfelt condolences to Karl Bohman's family for their irreplaceable loss. The Company has lost a bright and capable business leader and the industry has lost a successful cleantech top executive, technology entrepreneur and international business expansion specialist with more than 10 years' experience in the renewables and energy storage sector.

Karl Bohman leaves behind a wife and three sons as well as everlasting memories with his colleagues and loved ones. Leclanché shall do all it can to help the family during this difficult time.

The Board of Directors expects to make further announcements regarding its plan for succession. Anil Srivastava, CEO, will take over the day-to-day responsibilities of the business unit in the interim. He will be supported by Guido Guidi, leading global business development and sales; and by Thom Reddington, leading operations comprised of engineering and project management.



