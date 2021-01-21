 

EQS-Adhoc Leclanché announces death of Executive Vice President Karl Bohman

Leclanché announces death of Executive Vice President Karl Bohman

Leclanché announces death of Executive Vice President Karl Bohman


YVERDON-LES-BAINS, Switzerland, January 21st, 2021 -Leclanché SA is saddened to announce that Karl Bohman, executive vice president, head of Leclanché's global Stationary business group and a member of its Executive Committee, has passed away due to a skiing accident on Sunday, January 17th 2021.

The Board of Directors and all the employees of Leclanché express their deep and heartfelt condolences to Karl Bohman's family for their irreplaceable loss. The Company has lost a bright and capable business leader and the industry has lost a successful cleantech top executive, technology entrepreneur and international business expansion specialist with more than 10 years' experience in the renewables and energy storage sector.

Karl Bohman leaves behind a wife and three sons as well as everlasting memories with his colleagues and loved ones. Leclanché shall do all it can to help the family during this difficult time.

The Board of Directors expects to make further announcements regarding its plan for succession. Anil Srivastava, CEO, will take over the day-to-day responsibilities of the business unit in the interim. He will be supported by Guido Guidi, leading global business development and sales; and by Thom Reddington, leading operations comprised of engineering and project management.


About Leclanché

Headquartered in Switzerland, Leclanché SA is a leading provider of high-quality energy storage solutions designed to accelerate our progress towards a clean energy future. Leclanché's history and heritage is rooted in over 100 years of battery and energy storage innovation and the Company is a trusted provider of energy storage solutions globally. This coupled with the Company's culture of German engineering and Swiss precision and quality, continues to make Leclanché the partner of choice for both disruptors, established companies and governments who are pioneering positive changes in how energy is produced, distributed and consumed around the world. The energy transition is being driven primarily by changes in the management of our electricity networks and the electrification of transport, and these two end markets form the backbone of our strategy and business model. Leclanché is at the heart of the convergence of the electrification of transport and the changes in the distribution network. Leclanché is the only listed pure play energy storage company in the world, organised along three business units: stationary storage solutions, e-Transport solutions and specialty batteries systems. Leclanché is listed on the Swiss Stock Exchange (SIX: LECN).

