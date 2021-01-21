 

EQS-Adhoc Belimo Holding AG: Belimo Reports Steady Sales in Local Currencies

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
21.01.2021, 07:00  |  56   |   |   

21-Jan-2021 / 07:00 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Hinwil (Switzerland), EMBARGOED UNTIL January 21, 2021, 7.00 a.m. CET

Press Release of the Belimo Group

The Belimo Group defied the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and maintained steady net sales in local currencies (+/- 0.0 percent). In Swiss francs, net sales declined by -4.5 percent, to CHF 661.2 million.

In local currencies, sales in the Europe market region increased by +1.8 percent, while declining by -1.8 percent in the Americas and by -1.1 percent in Asia Pacific. Net sales in air applications (+/- 0.0 percent) and water applications (-0.1 percent) remained unchanged in terms of local currencies.

Net sales by market regions

in CHF 1,000 2020 % Growth
in local
currencies
in % 		2019 %
Europe 322,285 49 1.8 328,777 48
Americas 253,875 38 -1.8 272,849 39
Asia Pacific 85,067 13 -1.1 91,054 13
Group 661,226 100 0.0 692,680 100
 
