EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Belimo Holding AG / Key word(s): Development of Sales Belimo Holding AG: Belimo Reports Steady Sales in Local Currencies 21-Jan-2021 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Press Release of the Belimo Group

Belimo Reports Steady Sales in Local Currencies

The Belimo Group defied the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and maintained steady net sales in local currencies (+/- 0.0 percent). In Swiss francs, net sales declined by -4.5 percent, to CHF 661.2 million.

In local currencies, sales in the Europe market region increased by +1.8 percent, while declining by -1.8 percent in the Americas and by -1.1 percent in Asia Pacific. Net sales in air applications (+/- 0.0 percent) and water applications (-0.1 percent) remained unchanged in terms of local currencies.



Net sales by market regions

in CHF 1,000 2020 % Growth

in local

currencies

in % 2019 % Europe 322,285 49 1.8 328,777 48 Americas 253,875 38 -1.8 272,849 39 Asia Pacific 85,067 13 -1.1 91,054 13 Group 661,226 100 0.0 692,680 100