EQS-Adhoc Belimo Holding AG: Belimo Reports Steady Sales in Local Currencies
EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Belimo Holding AG / Key word(s): Development of Sales
Hinwil (Switzerland), EMBARGOED UNTIL January 21, 2021, 7.00 a.m. CET
Press Release of the Belimo Group
Belimo Reports Steady Sales in Local Currencies
The Belimo Group defied the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and maintained steady net sales in local currencies (+/- 0.0 percent). In Swiss francs, net sales declined by -4.5 percent, to CHF 661.2 million.
In local currencies, sales in the Europe market region increased by +1.8 percent, while declining by -1.8 percent in the Americas and by -1.1 percent in Asia Pacific. Net sales in air applications
(+/- 0.0 percent) and water applications (-0.1 percent) remained unchanged in terms of local currencies.
Net sales by market regions
|in CHF 1,000
|2020
|%
|
Growth
in local
currencies
in %
|2019
|%
|Europe
|322,285
|49
|1.8
|328,777
|48
|Americas
|253,875
|38
|-1.8
|272,849
|39
|Asia Pacific
|85,067
|13
|-1.1
|91,054
|13
|Group
|661,226
|100
|0.0
|692,680
|100
