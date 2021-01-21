Verallia Presents Its ESG(1) Roadmap and Ambitions

Verallia (Paris:VRLA), the leading European and the third largest producer globally of glass containers for food and beverages, wishes to announce that Michel Giannuzzi, Chairman and CEO of the Group, together with members of the management team, will this morning present Verallia's ESG roadmap and ambitions up to 2025.

Responding to the environmental challenges facing the planet and changing consumption patterns, Verallia unveiled at the end of October 2020 its purpose to "re-imagine glass for a sustainable future". In order to play a leading role in the transformation of the packaging sector, and to go even further and progress even faster, the Group is today presenting its CSR roadmap, which focuses on three pillars:

- Enhancing the circularity of glass packaging by maximising the integration of cullet into its production processes. This will involve implementing actions aimed at increasing the amount of cullet collected in partnership with FEVE (Fédération Européenne du Verre d'Emballage - Federation of European manufacturers of glass containers), national associations such as the CSVMF2 in France, or directly with local authorities in Russia or Chile, for instance. To improve recycling capacity and efficiency, Verallia will invest directly in its cullet treatment centers and make use of direct partnerships with external suppliers. Finally, the Group would like to increase the use of cullet in its production process by continuing to improve its glass recipes and by introducing incentives for all Group employees.

Verallia is therefore aiming to increase the rate of use of external cullet in production to 59% by 2025, compared to the 49% used today.

Finally, Verallia would like to promote the viable reuse of glass bottles and jars where it makes sense, as is already the case in Germany, for example.

Verallia will therefore launch an initial pilot study in France by 2025.

- Significantly reducing CO 2 emissions across all Group operations by 2030 through three main levers: changes in the mix of raw materials intended for glass production with an increased use of cullet and a shift away from carbonated raw materials; a reduction in the energy required for melting glass and other production processes; and an increase in the use of green energy. This will be achieved through investments of around 220 million euro by 2030, specifically aimed at reducing CO 2 emissions.