 

FDA Grants Priority Review to Genentech’s Esbriet (pirfenidone) for Unclassifiable Interstitial Lung Disease

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
21.01.2021, 07:00  |  54   |   |   

Genentech, a member of the Roche Group (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY), announced today that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted the company’s supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) and granted Priority Review for Esbriet (pirfenidone) for the treatment of unclassifiable interstitial lung disease (UILD). The FDA is expected to make a decision on approval by May 2021.

“Since its U.S. approval, Esbriet has become a standard of care for people living with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. However, significant unmet need remains in fibrotic lung diseases, including unclassifiable interstitial lung disease (UILD),” said Levi Garraway, M.D., Ph.D., chief medical officer and head of Global Product Development. “We are working closely with the FDA in hopes of offering Esbriet to people with UILD, a rare and debilitating disease.”

The sNDA is based on results from a pivotal, 24-week Phase II trial, which was the first randomized controlled study specifically designed and conducted solely in people with UILD. The data were presented as a late-breaking abstract at the 2019 European Respiratory Society’s annual meeting and simultaneously published in The Lancet Respiratory Medicine.

In 2020, the FDA granted Orphan Drug Designation and Breakthrough Therapy Designation to Esbriet for UILD.

About Unclassifiable Interstitial Lung Disease

Interstitial lung disease (ILD) broadly describes a diverse group of more than 200 types of rare pulmonary diseases. ILDs share similar features, including cough and shortness of breath. However, each ILD has different causes, treatment approaches, and outlooks. Approximately 1 in 10 people living with ILD cannot be given a definitive diagnosis, even after a thorough investigation, and in these cases, they are categorized as having unclassifiable interstitial lung disease (UILD).

About the Pivotal Study

This international, multicenter, double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled Phase II trial at 70 centers included patients (aged ≥18-85 years) with progressive fibrosing UILD, a percent predicted forced vital capacity (FVC) of 45 percent or higher and percent predicted carbon monoxide diffusing capacity (DLco) of 30 percent or higher, more than 10 percent fibrosis on high-resolution CT, and a high-resolution CT from the previous 12 months.

Seite 1 von 3
Roche Holding Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

FDA Grants Priority Review to Genentech’s Esbriet (pirfenidone) for Unclassifiable Interstitial Lung Disease Genentech, a member of the Roche Group (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY), announced today that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted the company’s supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) and granted Priority Review for Esbriet …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock and Full Exercise ...
Cadence to Acquire NUMECA to Expand System Analysis Capabilities With Computational Fluid Dynamics
Europcar Mobility Group in a Position to Finalize Its Financial Restructuring Plan and Accelerate ...
Air Liquide makes a strategic investment to support large scale renewable hydrogen production in ...
Mydecine Innovations Group Upsizes Previously Announced Bought Deal
Morgan Stanley Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Results
Arizona Metals Announces Filing of Restated Financial Statements
Mydecine Innovations Group Announces C$10 Million Bought Deal Offering of Units
Tenax Therapeutics Schedules Conference Call to Discuss Its Transformative Acquisition of PH ...
Titel
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
dynaCERT Announces Strategic OEM Collaboration with Harold Martin
Desktop Metal to Acquire EnvisionTEC, Entering Market for Volume Production Polymer Additive ...
Totenpass - The New Paradigm in the Permanent Storage of Precious Digital Data
Applied DNA Provides Business Update on COVID-19 Diagnostics and Testing
Alcon Launches PRECISION1 for Astigmatism Contact Lenses in the U.S.
Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Transformative Acquisition of PH Precision Med
Largo Resources Announces Special Meeting of Shareholders to Propose a Share Consolidation Required ...
The GEO Group Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.25 Per Share
BlackRock Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings
Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Announcement from Alibaba Group
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18.01.21
Roche Annual General Meeting 2021: Exercising of shareholder rights via the independent proxy
18.01.21
Ordentliche Roche Generalversammlung 2021: Abstimmungen und Wahlen durch die unabhängige Stimmrechtsvertreterin
12.01.21
Roche confirms US government agreement to purchase additional doses of Regeneron’s casirivimab and imdevimab
12.01.21
Roche to present updated data confirming Tecentriq in combination with Avastin substantially improves overall survival in people with the most common form of liver cancer
11.01.21
Roche launches two digital pathology image analysis algorithms for precision patient diagnosis in breast cancer
11.01.21
Roche’s Xofluza approved by the European Commission for the treatment of influenza, the first new influenza antiviral for patients in almost 20 years
05.01.21
Roche’s novel anti-TIGIT tiragolumab granted FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation in combination with Tecentriq for PD-L1-high non-small cell lung cancer
05.01.21
Genentech’s Novel Anti-TIGIT Tiragolumab Granted FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation in Combination With Tecentriq for PD-L1-High Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer
23.12.20
European Commission approves Roche’s Phesgo (fixed-dose combination of Perjeta and Herceptin for subcutaneous injection) for people with HER2-positive breast cancer