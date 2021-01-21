FDA Grants Priority Review to Genentech’s Esbriet (pirfenidone) for Unclassifiable Interstitial Lung Disease

“Since its U.S. approval, Esbriet has become a standard of care for people living with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. However, significant unmet need remains in fibrotic lung diseases, including unclassifiable interstitial lung disease (UILD),” said Levi Garraway, M.D., Ph.D., chief medical officer and head of Global Product Development. “We are working closely with the FDA in hopes of offering Esbriet to people with UILD, a rare and debilitating disease.”

Genentech, a member of the Roche Group (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY), announced today that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted the company’s supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) and granted Priority Review for Esbriet (pirfenidone) for the treatment of unclassifiable interstitial lung disease (UILD). The FDA is expected to make a decision on approval by May 2021.

The sNDA is based on results from a pivotal, 24-week Phase II trial, which was the first randomized controlled study specifically designed and conducted solely in people with UILD. The data were presented as a late-breaking abstract at the 2019 European Respiratory Society’s annual meeting and simultaneously published in The Lancet Respiratory Medicine.

In 2020, the FDA granted Orphan Drug Designation and Breakthrough Therapy Designation to Esbriet for UILD.

About Unclassifiable Interstitial Lung Disease

Interstitial lung disease (ILD) broadly describes a diverse group of more than 200 types of rare pulmonary diseases. ILDs share similar features, including cough and shortness of breath. However, each ILD has different causes, treatment approaches, and outlooks. Approximately 1 in 10 people living with ILD cannot be given a definitive diagnosis, even after a thorough investigation, and in these cases, they are categorized as having unclassifiable interstitial lung disease (UILD).

About the Pivotal Study

This international, multicenter, double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled Phase II trial at 70 centers included patients (aged ≥18-85 years) with progressive fibrosing UILD, a percent predicted forced vital capacity (FVC) of 45 percent or higher and percent predicted carbon monoxide diffusing capacity (DLco) of 30 percent or higher, more than 10 percent fibrosis on high-resolution CT, and a high-resolution CT from the previous 12 months.