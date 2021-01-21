IBA Press R
Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, 21 January 2021 - IBA (Ion Beam Applications SA), the world’s leading provider of proton therapy solutions for the treatment of cancer, today provides a trading update ahead of the Company’s full-year results on March 25, 2021.
IBA will report strong results with a positive REBIT and a positive net result for the full year 2020
- IBA’s yearly results will be favorably impacted by the EUR 100 million deal signed with CGN Nuclear Technology Development Co., Ltd. (CGNNT) in August. The company has now received the second tranche of EUR 30 million that was due before year-end on the CGNNT agreement, bringing the total received so far to EUR 50 million.
- IBA notes a FY20 (unaudited) net cash position of EUR 65 million, providing the business with significant stability to progress on its strategic objectives.
- After a record year in 2019, the Other Accelerators business had a strong 2020 with an order intake of 17 systems. Of these, 12 were signed in the second half, indicating a strong recovery of the market after a slower first half as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
- The Dosimetry business has also been particularly resilient and encouragingly has seen little negative impact from the COVID-19 crisis, with order intake 10% above 2019
In addition, IBA provides the following market update.
- The Company recently signed a contract with the National Cancer Center (NCC) Korea, for a ProteusONE* solution, following a competitive tender process. NCC Korea is already an IBA customer, having purchased a three-room ProteusPLUS* solution in operation since 2007. The down payment is expected in the coming weeks.
- IBA has also been selected for the supply of a multi-room ProteusPLUS solution in China and contract negotiations are ongoing.
Olivier Legrain, Chief Executive Officer of IBA SA, said: “The global environment continues to hold many challenges, but I am proud of the resilience shown across all of IBA’s business lines. We had previously identified China and its surrounding regions as being of great strategic importance to the Company and momentum here has continued with discussions ongoing for a multi-room ProteusPLUS deal in China following on from the significant deal with CGNNT as well as the multi-room ProteusPLUS order in Sichuan that were both secured during Q3.
