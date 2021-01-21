Compleo expands into Austria

Compleo to cooperate with Austrian company KSW Elektro- und Industrieanlagenbau | Compleo continues its European expansion | Business development focus on gas stations, car dealerships and the tourism sector

Dortmund, January 21, 2021 | Compleo Charging Solutions AG, a leading provider of charging solutions for electric vehicles, is continuing its expansion course in Europe. After entering the Swiss market at the end of October 2020, the market entry in Austria now follows only a short time later. Thus, the greentech company now offers charging stations and solutions throughout the DACH region. This is made possible by a cooperation with KSW Elektro- und Industrieanlagenbau (KSW), one of the leading providers of gas station construction and industrial plant engineering in Central Europe with its headquarters in Feldkirch, Austria.

Georg Griesemann, Co-CEO of Compleo, sees the partnership as an important step for electromobility in Austria: "A nationwide charging station infrastructure is essential to ensuring the success of the mobility transition. Electromobility is on the rise and will continue to gain momentum through the expansion of charging stations. Thanks to the cooperation with KSW, we can now cover the needs for the development of a charging infrastructure in Austria." "The number of electric cars in Austria is growing steadily. It is important to have enough charging stations to charge the vehicles. Together with Compleo, we can now continue to drive the change towards green technologies and focus on innovative charging solutions," adds Patrick Rossmann, Head of E-Mobility at KSW Elektro- und Industrieanlagenbau.

The current market development in the European e-mobility sector continues to drive Compleo's expansion plans. According to the Austrian Federal Association of Electric Mobility, the number of electric cars stood at 41,464 in November 2020. A good quarter of these (12,581) were new registrations in the first eleven months of 2020. This shows that the number of e-cars is increasing significantly, making the development of a nationwide charging infrastructure increasingly important. In addition, there is political tailwind from Vienna: Austria is maintaining its subsidy for e-vehicles, which was increased in the summer of 2020, in the private sector this year as well. Since the beginning of 2021, subsidy applications can also be made for the sole purchase of home chargers and not only in combination with the purchase of a vehicle, as was previously the case.