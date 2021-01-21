DGAP-News: NEXR Technologies SE / Key word(s): Alliance NeXR Technologies SE and H&Mbeyond. start cooperation on Virtual Fitting 21.01.2021 / 07:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NeXR Technologies SE (XETRA: NXR) takes further steps in the development of innovation for stationary retail and enters into a groundbreaking cooperation with H&Mbeyond. The aim of the cooperation is to develop a virtual fitting solution, a "digital fitting room", which enables customers to try on individually exact fit looks digitally, quickly and easily.

A prototype is planned for summer 2021. In selected stores, customers will then be able to have themselves scanned and receive their personal avatar, an exact digital image. With the aid of an app, customers will be able to try on matching styles on their own avatar, thus assuring their purchase decision. The technology is based on the 3D photogrammetry scanner developed by NeXR, which was further developed in cooperation with H&Mbeyond. H&Mbeyond. not only wants to offer customers an exciting digital shopping experience but also to analyze the influence that scanning solutions like this can have on returns behavior.

Oliver Lange, H&Mbeyond: "We are always searching for innovative solutions and technologies that make the shopping experience in stationary retail more attractive and exciting. With the pilot project, together with our customers, we want to test whether "digital fitting rooms" can help them choose styles, dress sizes and ultimately make a purchase decision - NeXR is a great partner for this."

H&Mbeyond., H&M's Berlin-based innovation lab, is responsible for developing and piloting products and services relevant to the global organization.

Markus Peuler, Managing Director of NeXR Technologies SE: "In cooperation with our partner H&Mbeyond. we are developing a highly innovative solution for the digital shopping of the future. We are delighted about the cooperation with H&M, in which both partners combine their strengths and in which there are really only winners."