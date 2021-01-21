 

DGAP-News Deutsche Familienversicherung achieves 2020 annual targets despite impact of pandemic and expects further dynamic growth in 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
21.01.2021, 08:00  |  48   |   |   

DGAP-News: DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Forecast
Deutsche Familienversicherung achieves 2020 annual targets despite impact of pandemic and expects further dynamic growth in 2021 (news with additional features)

21.01.2021 / 08:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

  • Growth in existing premiums of 23.3% to around EUR 125 million due to consistently strong performance of new business
  • Thanks to strong online sales, no impact of the pandemic except on foreign health insurance
  • Increase in gross written premiums of 26.2% to EUR 114.7 million
  • Operating loss (EBIT) of EUR 9.95 million as expected (2019: EUR 5.2 million)
  • Outlook 2021: Growth of existing premium volume to around EUR 190 million (incl. EUR 40 million reinsurance volume from 'CareFlex') and reduction of operating loss (EBIT) to approximately EUR 4 million
  • Application to establish health, property and life insurer in 2021
  • Expansion of product portfolio with combined product in 2021
  • Roll-out in Europe: market entry in Austria announced for 2021

Frankfurt/ Main, 21 January 2021 - DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG ("DFV", "Deutsche Familienversicherung"), a fast-growing and leading InsurTech company in Europe, achieved its targets for the 2020 financial year and continued its dynamic growth - despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The company also announced the launch of its European expansion for the second quarter of 2021.

"We are very proud that we succeeded in achieving our ambitious growth targets, even against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic. This is mainly thanks to our stable core business. As a result, we have been able to fulfil our promises since the IPO also in 2020. Our strong performance in the 2020 financial year once again illustrates the dynamism and resilience of our highly digitalised business model," comments Dr Stefan Knoll, CEO and founder of Deutsche Familienversicherung.

Seite 1 von 4


DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Deutsche Familienversicherung achieves 2020 annual targets despite impact of pandemic and expects further dynamic growth in 2021 DGAP-News: DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Forecast Deutsche Familienversicherung achieves 2020 annual targets despite impact of pandemic and expects further dynamic growth in 2021 (news with additional …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Nachfrageboom bei Elektromobilität: Heidelberg verdoppelt Produktionskapazitäten für Wallboxen
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Booming demand for electromobility - Heidelberg doubles production capacity for Wallboxes
Freeman Gold Corp. bereitet neues Metallurgieprogramm für Schlüsselressource Lemhi vor
DGAP-Adhoc: Joh. Friedrich Behrens AG: Konzept für mögliche Restrukturierung der Anleihen und ...
DGAP-Adhoc: BASF SE: BASF-Gruppe legt vorläufige Zahlen für das 4. Quartal 2020 und das Gesamtjahr 2020 vor
DGAP-Adhoc: HolidayCheck Group AG: HolidayCheck Group AG beschließt Durchführung einer ...
DGAP-News: init innovation in traffic systems SE: Leuchtturm-Projekt für Elektromobilität im ÖPNV
DGAP-Adhoc: Merck KGaA: Merck KGaA to discontinue bintrafusp alfa clinical trial (INTR@PID Lung 037)
DGAP-DD: TUI AG deutsch
DGAP-News: EMH Partners sells majority ownership in Native Instruments to Francisco Partners
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT
Thermocontainer und -boxen von va-Q-tec spielen immer größere Rolle bei nationaler und ...
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Nachfrageboom bei Elektromobilität: Heidelberg verdoppelt Produktionskapazitäten für Wallboxen
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Booming demand for electromobility - Heidelberg doubles production capacity for Wallboxes
Gläubiger erhalten 100 Prozent - Insolvenzverfahren der deutschen Petroplus-Gesellschaften ...
DGAP-DD: SGL CARBON SE deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: Media and Games Invest entered into an agreement to acquire U.S. game developer KingsIsle ...
DGAP-News: Corestate übernimmt führende Finanzierungsplattform und vervollständigt sein ...
DGAP-DD: PVA TePla AG deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: LION E-Mobility AG: Positiver Ausblick der LION E-Mobility AG für das Geschäftsjahr 2021
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp. wurde mit Wirkung zum 18. Dezember 2020 in den ...
Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc.: Kaufargumente für diesen Titel nehmen zu
DGAP-News: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Notierung der Haier Smart Home H-Aktien realisiert globale ...
Thermocontainer und -boxen von va-Q-tec spielen immer größere Rolle bei nationaler und ...
DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA publishes subscription price and ratio for scrip dividend
DGAP-News: Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. new ISIN code
Ford Bank GmbH: Sparen mit fairen Zinsen bei Ford Money
STARK Deutschland GmbH: Übernahme der STARK Group durch CVC, STARK GROUP BEGRÜSST CVC ALS NEUEN INVESTOR
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (37) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: Deutsche Familienversicherung erreicht trotz Pandemieauswirkungen Jahresziele 2020 und erwartet weiteres dynamisches Wachstum in 2021 (deutsch)
08:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: Deutsche Familienversicherung erreicht trotz Pandemieauswirkungen Jahresziele 2020 und erwartet weiteres dynamisches Wachstum in 2021
07.01.21
CareFlex-Ausstieg als Chance: DFV-CEO Knoll: „Eine Achterbahnfahrt für alle Beteiligten“
05.01.21
DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung: Flop mit Ansage?
04.01.21
Depot Update: DFV mit Paukenschlag zum Jahresauftakt
31.12.20
DFV: Gewinnwarnung für 2021
30.12.20
DGAP-Adhoc: CareFlex: Neue Konsortialverteilung mit Rückversicherungsrolle für die Deutsche Familienversicherung (deutsch)
30.12.20
DGAP-Adhoc: CareFlex: New consortium distribution with reinsurance role for Deutsche Familienversicherung
30.12.20
DGAP-Adhoc: CareFlex: Neue Konsortialverteilung mit Rückversicherungsrolle für die Deutsche Familienversicherung

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
19.01.21
178
DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG