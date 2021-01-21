DGAP-News Deutsche Familienversicherung achieves 2020 annual targets despite impact of pandemic and expects further dynamic growth in 2021
DGAP-News: DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Forecast
Frankfurt/ Main, 21 January 2021 - DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG ("DFV", "Deutsche Familienversicherung"), a fast-growing and leading InsurTech company in Europe, achieved its targets for the 2020 financial year and continued its dynamic growth - despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The company also announced the launch of its European expansion for the second quarter of 2021.
"We are very proud that we succeeded in achieving our ambitious growth targets, even against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic. This is mainly thanks to our stable core business. As a result, we have been able to fulfil our promises since the IPO also in 2020. Our strong performance in the 2020 financial year once again illustrates the dynamism and resilience of our highly digitalised business model," comments Dr Stefan Knoll, CEO and founder of Deutsche Familienversicherung.
