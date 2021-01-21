DGAP-News: DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Forecast

Deutsche Familienversicherung achieves 2020 annual targets despite impact of pandemic and expects further dynamic growth in 2021 (news with additional features)



21.01.2021 / 08:00

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Growth in existing premiums of 23.3% to around EUR 125 million due to consistently strong performance of new business

Thanks to strong online sales, no impact of the pandemic except on foreign health insurance

Increase in gross written premiums of 26.2% to EUR 114.7 million

Operating loss (EBIT) of EUR 9.95 million as expected (2019: EUR 5.2 million)

Outlook 2021: Growth of existing premium volume to around EUR 190 million (incl. EUR 40 million reinsurance volume from 'CareFlex') and reduction of operating loss (EBIT) to approximately EUR 4 million

Application to establish health, property and life insurer in 2021

Expansion of product portfolio with combined product in 2021

Roll-out in Europe: market entry in Austria announced for 2021 Frankfurt/ Main, 21 January 2021 - DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG ("DFV", "Deutsche Familienversicherung"), a fast-growing and leading InsurTech company in Europe, achieved its targets for the 2020 financial year and continued its dynamic growth - despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The company also announced the launch of its European expansion for the second quarter of 2021. "We are very proud that we succeeded in achieving our ambitious growth targets, even against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic. This is mainly thanks to our stable core business. As a result, we have been able to fulfil our promises since the IPO also in 2020. Our strong performance in the 2020 financial year once again illustrates the dynamism and resilience of our highly digitalised business model," comments Dr Stefan Knoll, CEO and founder of Deutsche Familienversicherung. Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 4



DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



