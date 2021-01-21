 

Immunicum AB (publ) Announces Transitions in Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
21.01.2021, 08:00  |  30   |   |   

Press Release

21 January 2021

Immunicum AB (publ) Announces Transitions in Board of Directors

Immunicum AB (publ: IMMU.ST) today announced that Michael Oredsson has decided to resign his position as chairman and member of Immunicum’s Board of Directors, effective as of the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) that will be held tomorrow on January 22, 2021. The Board has agreed to appoint Christine Lind, currently serving as board member, as interim chairman until the next  Annual General Meeting (AGM), to be held on May 4, 2021.

“I have been part of Immunicum’s development since 2018 and have been very encouraged by the clinical progress and achievements over the past years,” commented Michael Oredsson. “For the next stage of Immunicum’s transformation, it is an appropriate time to hand over the chairman role and I am confident that the Company can benefit from the wealth of experience that Christine has in guiding strategy and bringing together expertise to build value in biopharmaceutical companies.”

“On behalf of the entire board, I would like to thank Michael for his tireless support and significant contributions to Immunicum over the past years,” said Christine Lind. “His dedication to ensuring that Immunicum’s programs continue to move toward commercialization and reach patients has been essential for the advancement of the company. With the combined strengths following the recent business combination and both ilixadencel and DCP-001 in clinical development, I am excited about Immunicum’s potential to bring future treatments to patients. I am honored to work with my fellow board members and Immunicum’s executive team to build Immunicum’s position as a leader in cell-based therapies.”

At the EGM, as previously announced, it is proposed is to elect Dharminder Chahal and Andrea van Elsas, Ph.D., as new members of the Board of Directors. If the vote at the EGM is in favor of these elections, the board will be composed of Christine Lind as interim chairman, and Sven Andreasson, Dharminder Chahal, Charlotte Edenius M.D., Ph.D., Andrea van Elsas Ph.D., Steven Glazer M.D., and Helén Tuvesson Ph.D., as members for the period until the AGM.

The information is such information that Immunicum is obliged to make public pursuant to EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was released for public disclosure through the contact persons detailed below on 21 January 2021, at 08:00 am CET.

For more information, please contact:

Michael Oredsson and Christine Lind
Telephone: +46 8 732 8400
E-mail: ir@immunicum.com  

About Immunicum AB (publ)

Immunicum is leveraging its unparalleled expertise in dendritic cell biology to develop novel, off-the-shelf, cell-based therapies for solid and blood-borne tumors. With complementary therapeutic approaches in Phase II clinical development that are based on intratumoral priming and cancer relapse vaccination, the company aims to improve survival outcomes and quality of life for a broad population of cancer patients. Based in Sweden and the Netherlands, Immunicum is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Stockholm. www.immunicum.com

Attachment


Immunicum Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Immunicum AB (publ) Announces Transitions in Board of Directors Press Release 21 January 2021 Immunicum AB (publ) Announces Transitions in Board of Directors Immunicum AB (publ: IMMU.ST) today announced that Michael Oredsson has decided to resign his position as chairman and member of Immunicum’s Board of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces IND Submission to FDA for Tempol for the Treatment of COVID-19
Relay Medical and Fio Corporation Announce Launch of High-Throughput COVID-19 ‘Mobile Testing ...
First Majestic Produces 5.5M Silver Eqv. Oz in Q4 2020 (3.5M Silver Oz and 26K Gold Oz); Provides ...
Nano Dimension Appoints Dr. Eli David to the Board of Directors
Greenlane Renewables Announces Increase to Bought Deal Offering
Nokia and Mobily pilot world’s first 4G and 5G Fixed Wireless Access network slicing
Gritstone and Genevant Sciences Announce License Agreement for COVID-19 Vaccine
K92 Mining Provides 2021 Operational Outlook
Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. Reports Updated Mineral Resource Estimate for the Back River Gold ...
Titel
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Relay Medical and Glow LifeTech Report on Successful Phase II Clinical Results For COVID-19 ...
Gevo, Inc. Announces $350 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Plug Power Announces Selection of Rochester to Host Plug Power Innovation Center
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces IND Submission to FDA for Tempol for the Treatment of COVID-19
Nokia selected for U.S. Federal 5G Cybersecurity Project
Day Three of Bionano’s Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium: Saphyr Provides Complete Structural Variation Analysis in Solid Tumors, Enables Discovery of Novel ...
Orocobre Limited December 2020 Quarter Results Briefing
Ferratum Oyj - Managers' Transactions
Relay Medical and Fio Corporation Announce Launch of High-Throughput COVID-19 ‘Mobile Testing ...
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
31.12.20
Immunicum AB (publ) Receives FDA Orphan Drug Designation for Ilixadencel as a Treatment for Hepatocellular Carcinoma (HCC)
30.12.20
Change in Number of Shares and Votes in Immunicum AB (publ)
29.12.20
Changes to the Nomination Committee for Immunicum AB (publ)