Director/PDMR Shareholding
Oxford Technology VCT PLC
("OT1" or the "Company")
Director Dealings
Oxford Technology VCT PLC (LSE: OXT) announces that it has been notified that on 19 January 2021 Alex Starling, Director of the Company, purchased 5,500 ordinary shares of 10p each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") at a price of 36p per Ordinary Share for his Self-Invested Pension Plan (SIPP).
Following the transaction, Alex is beneficially interested in 12,249 Ordinary Shares (all held in his SIPP), representing 0.23 per cent. of the Company's issued share capital.
For further information please contact Lucius Cary (lucius@oxfordtechnology.com)
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Alex Starling
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
DIRECTOR
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
INITIAL NOTIFICATION
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Oxford Technology VCT Plc
b)
LEI
213800HI61VDMTDOAX43
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary Shares
GB0006640204
b)
Nature of the transaction
PURCHASE
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
5,500 Ordinary Shares
36p per Ordinary Share
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
5,500 Ordinary shares
36p per Ordinary share
e)
Date of the transaction
19/1/2021
f)
Place of the transaction
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE, MAIN MARKET (XLON)
