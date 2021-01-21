Director/PDMR Shareholding

Oxford Technology VCT PLC (LSE: OXT) announces that it has been notified that on 19 January 2021 Alex Starling, Director of the Company, purchased 5,500 ordinary shares of 10p each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") at a price of 36p per Ordinary Share for his Self-Invested Pension Plan (SIPP).

("OT1" or the "Company")

Following the transaction, Alex is beneficially interested in 12,249 Ordinary Shares (all held in his SIPP), representing 0.23 per cent. of the Company's issued share capital.

For further information please contact Lucius Cary ( lucius@oxfordtechnology.com )





1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Alex Starling

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

DIRECTOR

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

INITIAL NOTIFICATION

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Oxford Technology VCT Plc

b)

LEI

213800HI61VDMTDOAX43

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares

GB0006640204

b)

Nature of the transaction

PURCHASE

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

5,500 Ordinary Shares

36p per Ordinary Share

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

5,500 Ordinary shares

36p per Ordinary share

e)

Date of the transaction

19/1/2021

f)

Place of the transaction

LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE, MAIN MARKET (XLON)