Envirotainer Opens First RAP e2 Station in Taipei

"We are expanding Envirotainer's capabilities to support the ongoing COVID-19 vaccine(s) shipments across our network," explains Suat Toh, Head of Sales APAC at Envirotainer. "We expect that our investment in the Taipei station will spearhead a fast and secure delivery of COVID-19 vaccines which quickly will hit unprecedented shipment volumes and will be absolutely time- and life critical to people all over the world," she continues.

UPPLANDS VÄSBY , Sweden, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Envirotainer, the global market leader and by far the largest provider of secure cold chain solutions for air transport of pharmaceuticals, today announced that they are expanding their network of RAP e2 stations by adding Taipei (TPE) to its growing list of network stations. Taipei (TPE) is the 42nd station in the Envirotainer network to carry the flagship RAP e2, an extremely cost efficient and high-performing solution compared to other active and passive alternatives which provides a strong capacity increase to support the rapidly growing APAC pharmaceutical market, especially in light of the ongoing COVID-19 vaccine distribution.

Recognizing the need for secure temperature-controlled air freight solutions, Envirotainer has been expanding its sales offering in Asia-Pacific over the past years, investing in both service capabilities and an agile network model.

"The entire APAC region is a growing area for all types of temperature-sensitive pharmaceutical cargo. Current predictions estimate that some 8 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines will be distributed globally during 2021," explains Eddy Cojulun, Chief Sales Officer at Envirotainer. He continues, "Some 5 billion or more of the COVID-19 doses will require a fast and dependable air freight solution to reach populations across the world. I personally don't want my parents in Guatemala to have to wait any longer than necessary to receive the vaccines, regardless of where in the world they are manufactured."

Sustainability aspect

The RAP e2 is the most environmentally friendly temperature-controlled air cargo container available in the market. Delivering pharmaceuticals using the Envirotainer RAP e2 emits 0.9kg CO2e per vial shipped. This can be compared to, for example, a smaller passive solution's 11.6kg CO2e per vial shipped. Adding the quality aspect and reducing the risks of having to discard pharmaceuticals that have been damaged during transport, and produce and deliver replacement products, has a tremendous positive commercial as well as environmental impact using the RAP e2 versus using a passive box solution.

