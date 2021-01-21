 

BW Energy Allocation of shares to primary insiders

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
21.01.2021, 08:21  |  53   |   |   

Allocation of shares to primary insiders

Reference is made to the stock exchange release by BW Energy Limited (the “Company” or "BW Energy") on 21 January 2021 regarding the successful completion of a private placement of 23 690 000 new shares at an offer price of NOK 27 per share (the “Private Placement”).

BW Group Limited is represented at the Board of Directors of the Company and was allocated 8 322 192 new shares at NOK 27 per share in the Private Placement. Following completion of the Private Placement BW Group Limited will own 90 632 259 shares in the Company, equal to 35.13% following the issuance of the new shares.

CEO of BW Energy Carl Arnet was allocated 243 294 new shares at NOK 27 per share in the Private Placement. Following completion of the Private Placement Carl Arnet will own 2 649 582 shares in the Company, equal to 1.03% following the issuance of the new shares. In addition, close associates of Carl Arnet own 16 324 shares in the Company.

CFO of BW Energy Knut Sæthre was allocated 18,518 shares and will following completion of the Private Placement hold 125,991 shares in the Company, corresponding to approximately 0.05% of the total number of shares in the Company.

About BW Energy:
BW Energy is a growth E&P company with a differentiated strategy targeting proven offshore oil and gas reservoirs through low risk phased developments. The Company has access to existing FPSOs to reduce time to first oil and cashflow with lower investments than traditional offshore developments. The main assets are 73.5% of the producing Dussafu Marine Permit offshore Gabon and a 95% interest in the Maromba field in Brazil, both operated by the Company. Total net 2P+2C reserves were 247 million barrels at the start of 2020.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 4-2 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


BW Energy Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

BW Energy Allocation of shares to primary insiders Allocation of shares to primary insiders Reference is made to the stock exchange release by BW Energy Limited (the “Company” or "BW Energy") on 21 January 2021 regarding the successful completion of a private placement of 23 690 000 new shares at …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces IND Submission to FDA for Tempol for the Treatment of COVID-19
First Majestic Produces 5.5M Silver Eqv. Oz in Q4 2020 (3.5M Silver Oz and 26K Gold Oz); Provides ...
Nano Dimension Appoints Dr. Eli David to the Board of Directors
Greenlane Renewables Announces Increase to Bought Deal Offering
Gritstone and Genevant Sciences Announce License Agreement for COVID-19 Vaccine
K92 Mining Provides 2021 Operational Outlook
Nokia and Mobily pilot world’s first 4G and 5G Fixed Wireless Access network slicing
Hollister Biosciences Inc. Announces $5 Million Private Placement
Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. Reports Updated Mineral Resource Estimate for the Back River Gold ...
Titel
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Relay Medical and Glow LifeTech Report on Successful Phase II Clinical Results For COVID-19 ...
Gevo, Inc. Announces $350 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Plug Power Announces Selection of Rochester to Host Plug Power Innovation Center
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces IND Submission to FDA for Tempol for the Treatment of COVID-19
Nokia selected for U.S. Federal 5G Cybersecurity Project
Day Three of Bionano’s Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium: Saphyr Provides Complete Structural Variation Analysis in Solid Tumors, Enables Discovery of Novel ...
Orocobre Limited December 2020 Quarter Results Briefing
Ferratum Oyj - Managers' Transactions
Relay Medical and Fio Corporation Announce Launch of High-Throughput COVID-19 ‘Mobile Testing ...
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08:10 Uhr
BW Energy: Key information regarding potential subsequent offering
08:04 Uhr
BW Energy: USD 75 million Private Placement successfully completed
20.01.21
BW Energy: Contemplated Private Placement
18.01.21
BW Energy: Q4 2020 trading update
14.01.21
BW Energy: Signs Kudu Farm-In Agreement