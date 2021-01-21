 

Cargotec's financial statements review 2020 to be published on Thursday, 4 February 2021

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 21 JANUARY 2021 AT 9:30 AM (EET)

Cargotec’s financial statements review 2020 to be published on Thursday, 4 February 2021

Cargotec Corporation will publish its financial statements review 2020 on Thursday, 4 February 2021 at approximately 1:30 p.m. EET. The report will be available at www.cargotec.com after publication.

A live international telephone conference for analysts, investors and media will be arranged on the publishing day at 3:00 p.m. EET. The event will be held in English. The report will be presented by CEO Mika Vehviläinen and Executive Vice President, CFO Mikko Puolakka. The presentation material will be available at www.cargotec.com by the latest 2:30 p.m. EET.

The telephone conference, during which questions may be presented, can be accessed by registering here. The registration opens 15 minutes prior to the event. The event conferencing system will call the participant on the phone number provided and place the participant into the event.

The telephone conference can also be accessed without advance registration with code 507254 by calling to one of the following numbers:

FI +358 (0) 9 7479 0360

DE +49 (0) 89 2030 31236

SE +46 (0) 8 5033 6573

UK +44 (0) 330 336 9104

US +1 323-701-0223

The event can also be viewed as a live webcast at https://cargotec.videosync.fi/2020-q4-results. The conference call will be recorded and an on-demand version of the conference will be published at Cargotec’s website later during the day.

Note that by dialling in to the conference call, the participant agrees that personal information such as name and company name will be collected.

For further information, please contact:

Hanna-Maria Heikkinen, Vice President, Investor Relations, tel. +358 20 777 4084, hanna-maria.heikkinen@cargotec.com

Cargotec (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) enables smarter cargo flow for a better everyday with its leading cargo handling solutions and services. Cargotec's business areas Kalmar, Hiab and MacGregor are pioneers in their fields. Through their unique position in ports, at sea and on roads, they optimise global cargo flows and create sustainable customer value. Cargotec's sales in 2019 totalled approximately EUR 3.7 billion and it employs around 12,000 people. www.cargotec.com


