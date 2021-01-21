 

VINCI Immobilier finalises the acquisition of Urbat Promotion

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
21.01.2021, 08:30  |  31   |   |   

Press release
Rueil‑Malmaison, 21 January 2021

VINCI Immobilier finalises the acquisition of Urbat Promotion

VINCI Immobilier has acquired a 50.1% stake in Urbat Promotion, a property developer that specialises in the construction of housing in the south of France, bringing its shares of the company to 100%*.

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Vinci SA!
Long
Basispreis 78,17€
Hebel 14,40
Ask 0,63
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 91,33€
Hebel 11,04
Ask 0,71
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

Urbat Promotion is a successful operator in its area and, with its acquisition, VINCI Immobilier has attained a recognised brand in the affordable housing segment.

The shareholders of Urbat Promotion wanted to entrust the company to a major French property developer that intends to protect the brand, ensure its long-term legacy, and develop it.

*VINCI Immobilier acquired a 49.9% stake in Urbat Promotion in January 2019.

About VINCI

VINCI is a global player in concessions and contracting, employing 222,000 people in some 100 countries. We design, finance, build and operate infrastructure and facilities that help improve daily life and mobility for all. Because we believe in all-round performance, above and beyond economic and financial results, we are committed to operating in an environmentally and socially responsible manner. And because our projects are in the public interest, we consider that reaching out to all our stakeholders and engaging in dialogue with them is essential in the conduct of our business activities. VINCI’s goal is to create long-term value for its customers, shareholders, employees, and partners and for society at large. www.vinci.com

About Urbat Promotion
Urbat Promotion is an independent property developer. Set up by Alain Clausel in Montpellier in 1975, the company is a recognised benchmark in the construction of housing in the south of France, where it operates through five agencies in Toulouse, Montpellier, Lyon, Marseille and Toulon. Urbat Promotion has 146 employees and generated revenue of €144 million in 2019. www.urbat.com

Press contact
VINCI Press Department
Tel: +33 (0)1 47 16 31 82
media.relations@vinci.com

Attachment


Vinci Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

VINCI Immobilier finalises the acquisition of Urbat Promotion Press releaseRueil‑Malmaison, 21 January 2021 VINCI Immobilier finalises the acquisition of Urbat Promotion VINCI Immobilier has acquired a 50.1% stake in Urbat Promotion, a property developer that specialises in the construction of housing in …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces IND Submission to FDA for Tempol for the Treatment of COVID-19
First Majestic Produces 5.5M Silver Eqv. Oz in Q4 2020 (3.5M Silver Oz and 26K Gold Oz); Provides ...
Nano Dimension Appoints Dr. Eli David to the Board of Directors
Greenlane Renewables Announces Increase to Bought Deal Offering
Gritstone and Genevant Sciences Announce License Agreement for COVID-19 Vaccine
K92 Mining Provides 2021 Operational Outlook
Nokia and Mobily pilot world’s first 4G and 5G Fixed Wireless Access network slicing
Hollister Biosciences Inc. Announces $5 Million Private Placement
Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. Reports Updated Mineral Resource Estimate for the Back River Gold ...
Titel
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Relay Medical and Glow LifeTech Report on Successful Phase II Clinical Results For COVID-19 ...
Gevo, Inc. Announces $350 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Plug Power Announces Selection of Rochester to Host Plug Power Innovation Center
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces IND Submission to FDA for Tempol for the Treatment of COVID-19
Nokia selected for U.S. Federal 5G Cybersecurity Project
Day Three of Bionano’s Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium: Saphyr Provides Complete Structural Variation Analysis in Solid Tumors, Enables Discovery of Novel ...
Orocobre Limited December 2020 Quarter Results Briefing
Ferratum Oyj - Managers' Transactions
Relay Medical and Fio Corporation Announce Launch of High-Throughput COVID-19 ‘Mobile Testing ...
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18.01.21
Thierry Mirville appointed Chief Financial Officer of VINCI Construction business line, Christophe Ferrer appointed Director of Group Cash Management and Financing
15.01.21
Issue of new VINCI shares, reserved for group employees in France in the context of its savings plan
14.01.21
VINCI Airports – Traffic 2020
14.01.21
JPMORGAN belässt VINCI auf 'Overweight'
13.01.21
Pierre Anjolras appointed Chairman of VINCI Construction
06.01.21
DISCLOSURE OF THE NUMBER OF SHARES FORMING THE CAPITAL AND OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AS OF 31 DECEMBER 2020

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
16.12.20
3
Vinci - Jetzt kaufen?