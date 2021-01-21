REXEL STRENGTHENS ITS EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE

Rexel announces the appointment to its Executive Committee of Thomas Moreau, CEO of Rexel France, and Guillaume Dubrule, Group Purchasing and Supplier Relationship Director. The representation of this geographic zone and this functional responsibility, which are both major contributors to the Group's development, will reinforce the Executive team with the innovative vision of talents successfully leading the transformation of our activities. Strengthened by these new assets, Rexel will continue to ambitiously build the future of electrical distribution.

·Thomas Moreau has been CEO of Rexel France since October 2019.

As such, he leads the development and transformation of one of the Group’s largest subsidiaries, Rexel France.

Thomas Moreau previously held the position of Sales Director of Rexel France and its subsidiaries. He joined Rexel in 2017, after holding various positions at Schneider Electric for 15 years, where he became Vice President of Commercial Strategy for France in 2014.

Thomas Moreau, 43, graduated from EDHEC Business School and Paris II Panthéon Assas.

·Guillaume Dubrule has been Group Purchasing and Supplier Relationship Director since January 2021.

He joined Rexel in 2019 and acquired detailed knowledge of the Group’s operational and strategic challenges while working as chief of staff to the Chief Executive Officer. He has contributed to the rise of artificial intelligence at Rexel as well as to the evolution of supplier relationships in a digital world.

Before joining Rexel, Guillaume Dubrule began his career in strategy consulting at the Boston Consulting Group in its Paris office. He notably worked on the definition of business strategies, the convergence of IT systems, cost optimization and organizational structuring.

Guillaume Dubrule, 28, graduated from the Ecole Polytechnique and HEC Paris.

Patrick Berard, CEO of Rexel, says:

“I am very pleased to welcome Thomas Moreau and Guillaume Dubrule to Rexel’s Executive Committee. Their experience and commitment to the digital transformation of our historic subsidiaryand of the Group as a whole will help drive our spirit of innovation and boost the implementation of Rexel’s strategy. I wish them all the best and I am convinced that they will ensure the success of our future projects.