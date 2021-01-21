Calliditas Announces Full Enrollment of the Phase 3 NefIgArd Trial

The NefIgArd trial consists of two parts: Part A and Part B. Part A, which forms the basis for potential regulatory submissions and approvals, provided data on the efficacy and safety of Nefecon. Calliditas read out positive topline data from Part A of the trial on 8 November 2020, announcing that the study met its primary endpoint, reduction in proteinuria, and key secondary endpoint stabilization of eGFR. It also showed that Nefecon was generally well-tolerated.

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) ("Calliditas") (Nasdaq OMX: CALTX) (NASDAQ: CALT) today announced that all 360 patients have been enrolled for the global Phase 3 clinical trial NefIgArd, which investigates the effect of Nefecon versus placebo in patients with primary IgA nephropathy (IgAN).

Part B is designed to be a confirmatory post-market approval observational trial to confirm long-term renal protection and assess the difference in kidney function between treated and placebo patients as measured by eGFR over a two-year period from the start of dosing of each patient. The 360-patient population of the Phase 3 trial includes the further 160 patients enrolled in addition to the 200 patients from Part A.

"To have fully enrolled our Phase 3 pivotal trial is a great milestone, even more so as we achieved this during the pandemic, which reflects the commitment of investigators and patients, as well as that of our experienced clinical team." said Renée Aguiar-Lucander, CEO of Calliditas Therapeutics.

About Calliditas

Calliditas Therapeutics is a specialty pharmaceutical company based in Stockholm, Sweden focused on identifying, developing and commercializing novel treatments in orphan indications, with an initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases with significant unmet medical needs. Calliditas' lead product candidate, Nefecon, is a proprietary, novel oral formulation of budesonide, an established, highly potent local immunosuppressant, for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease IgA nephropathy, or IgAN, for which there is a high unmet medical need and there are no approved treatments. Calliditas is running a global Phase 3 study within IgAN and, if approved, aims to commercialize Nefecon in the United States. Calliditas is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker: CALTX) and the Nasdaq Global Select Market (ticker: CALT). Visit www.calliditas.com for further information.