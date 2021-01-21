 

Amsterdam UMC adds digital pathology to its existing Sectra solution to enable integrated diagnostics for better cancer care

LINKÖPING, Sweden, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- International medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra (STO: SECT B) has received an order for its digital pathology solution from Amsterdam UMC in the Netherlands. This follows a recently announced radiology imaging contract. With radiology and pathology in one joint solution, Amsterdam UMC will be able to conveniently share images and information between the two medical specialties, enabling efficient integrated diagnostics and improved patient-centric care.

"It's exciting to see how Amsterdam UMC, in just a short time, has taken these steps toward radiology and pathology efficiency, regional collaboration and integrated diagnostics. I'm confident that our experience and vendor-neutral platform will contribute to their adoption of emerging technologies, such as AI, in the future," says Peter Osinga, Managing Director of Sectra Benelux. 

One of the main benefits of digitizing pathology is the ability to share digital images, rather than sending physical slides back and forth. This helps healthcare providers reduce treatment errors as well as logistics and administration, resulting in potential savings. Access to specialists for efficient external readings and second opinions can also cut waiting times for patients-helping pathology to meet patient demand and regulatory enforcements.

Sectra's digital pathology solution will be integrated with the laboratory information system (LIS) used at Amsterdam UMC. This will provide pathologists with a complete overview of the patient history in one application and enable workflow orchestration to drive the workflow according to sub-specialties, rules and priorities. The solution's vendor-neutral approach also enables Amsterdam UMC to use the scanner vendor of its choice. 

The contract was signed during the third quarter of Sectra's fiscal year 2020/2021.

Sectra's pathology solution is part of its enterprise imaging offering, which provides a unified strategy for all imaging needs while lowering operational costs. The scalable and modular enterprise imaging solution, with a VNA at its core, allows healthcare providers to grow from ology to ology and from enterprise to enterprise. Read more about Sectra's enterprise imaging solution and why Sectra PACS is ranked "Best in KLAS" for seven consecutive years at medical.sectra.com.

About Sectra
Sectra assists hospitals throughout the world to enhance the efficiency of care, and authorities and defense forces in Europe to protect society's most sensitive information. Thereby, Sectra contributes to a healthier and safer society. The company was founded in 1978, has its head office in Linköping, Sweden, with direct sales in 19 countries, and operates through partners worldwide. Sales in the 2019/2020 fiscal year totaled SEK 1,661 million. The Sectra share is quoted on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange. For more information, visit https://sectra.com/.

