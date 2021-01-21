 

Partners Capital Announces Expansion of Senior Leadership with Promotion of Five Executives to Managing Director

Partners Capital, the leading global Outsourced Investment Office with in excess of $35 billion of assets under management, announces the promotion of five executives to Managing Director.

LONDON, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The promotions mark a further expansion of the senior leadership rank at Partners Capital across key geographies and asset class expertise.

Emma Bewley, Sam Diedrich, Jay Majeethia, Sudharshan Murugesu and Olivier Piccoli promoted to Managing Director

"We are pleased to be promoting our next generation of firm leaders," said Arjun Raghavan, CEO of Partners Capital. "We have ambitious goals for our future, and I have the utmost faith in the ability of this impressive group of individuals to help us lead the evolution of the OCIO industry."

Emma Bewley, Head of Private Debt and Uncorrelated Strategies, is based in London. She joined Partners Capital in 2019 from Connection Capital, where she was Head of Fund Investments.

Sam Diedrich joined Partners Capital in 2020 as Head of Absolute Return and Credit. Based in New York, he was previously a Vice President at AQR Capital Management, where he served as a member of the portfolio management and research team.

Jay Majeethia, based in London, joined Partners Capital in 2014 and is a Client CIO for a number of the firm's UK private individual and institutional clients. Previously, he worked at Goldman Sachs in their Investment Banking Division, UK Advisory Group and the Pensions Advisory Group.

Sudharshan Murugesu joined Partners Capital in 2013 before relocating from London in 2019 to head the firm's US West Coast office. Previously Sud held roles at Bain Capital Private Credit, Marshall Wace Asset Management and Vantage Investment Management.

Olivier Piccoli joined Partners Capital in 2014 and is the firm's General Counsel. Based in London, he has 18 years of experience as a lawyer and compliance officer for financial institutions, including BNP Paribas, NYSE Euronext and IG Group.

Stan Miranda, Founder and Chairman, commented, "These five professionals have demonstrated their capabilities and drive, and we are excited to continue to build on Partners Capital's talent pool in order to drive investment returns for our clients."

About Partners Capital

Founded in 2001, Partners Capital is a wholly independent Outsourced Investment Office (OCIO) primarily serving sophisticated institutions and senior investment professionals in Europe, North America and Asia. With offices in Boston, New York, London, San Francisco, Paris, Singapore and Hong Kong, the firm is one of the few truly global OCIOs, employing over 200 professionals worldwide and covering all major asset classes. The firm oversees assets in excess of $35 billion1. Additional information on Partners Capital may be found at http://www.partners-cap.com.

Contact:
Sam Reinhardt
Prosek Partners for Partners Capital
sreinhardt@prosek.com
+1 646 818 9244

1 As at December 2020

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1423714/Partners_Capital_Personnel.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1423715/Partners_Capital_Logo.jpg



