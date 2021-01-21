 

Shanghai Electric Strengthens Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance for Dubai MBR Solar Park Project

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
21.01.2021, 09:11  |  63   |   |   

SHANGHAI, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shanghai Electric Group ("Shanghai Electric" or "the Company") has strengthened its environmental, social, and corporate governance for the Phase 5 project for Dubai's 900MW Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park (MBR Solar Park), winning praise from Shuaa Energy, the venture leading the project.

Shanghai Electric Logo

Since construction began in August 2020, Shanghai Electric has dedicated itself to boosting anti-pandemic measures and ensuring employee safety, as well as engaging workers in environmental protection activities. To commend the staff for their hard work, Shuaa Energy CEO Omar Hassan awarded the 2020 Excellent Performance Award to the project department, expressing his gratitude for the past six months of hard work and his confidence in what lies ahead.

The world's largest solar park

The MBR Solar Park is set to become the world's largest single-site solar park based on the Independent Power Producer (IPP) model, with a planned total capacity of 5GW and a total investment value of $US136 billion upon completion. It is expected to reduce Dubai's carbon emissions by 6.5 million tons per year once implemented.

The Phase 5 900MW project will boost MBR Solar Park's production capacity to 2,863MW, capable of providing electricity to an expected 270,000 households and offsetting up to 1.18 million tons of carbon emissions each year. Thus far, 85% of Phase 5's design work has been completed, while construction of the high-voltage electricity transmission lines has reached 40%.

As a new global benchmark in the solar industry, the MBR Solar Park deploys some of the world's most cost-effective solar panels. Leveraging the latest bifacial photovoltaic solar panels, sunlight is captured on both sides of the panel, while an advanced solar tracking system boosts generation efficiency. As the Middle East's most advanced solar project to date, its realization is due to the robust and fruitful partnership between Shanghai Electric and ACWA Power, established during the park's Phase 4 solar thermal project and which seeks to drive Dubai's low-carbon, sustainable development forward.

Anti-pandemic measures for employee safety

As the pandemic persists, Shanghai Electric is adopting extra measures to ensure that their overseas employees are cared for. In fact, those stationed abroad will possess priority to obtain the COVID-19 vaccine. Meanwhile, the company also ensures regular disinfection of the office and accommodation areas, while the project department always has on-hand a comprehensive range of pandemic prevention supplies, including masks, personal protective clothing, goggles, disinfectant, vitamins, medication, and isolation rooms.

To strengthen the connection between Chinese and local employees, birthday parties are organized to bring people together. Games such as table tennis, chess, and cards are held to enhance cohesion and strengthen a sense of belonging. During Chinese New Year, not only will annual benefits be provided to the families of workers overseas, but a special activity that engages Chinese and local employees in writing Spring Festival couplets will be organized in honor of the special cultural celebration.

Environmental and CSR action

Not only is Shanghai Electric dedicated to constructing new energy infrastructure around the world, but it is also committed to engaging its employees in corporate social responsibility and environmental awareness. In August 2020, the company's Dubai Solar Thermal Project Department heeded the call of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) environmental protection organization and participated in its "My Community, Everybody's Community" waste recycling activities. During the event, the project department amassed nearly 245 kilograms of recyclables.

Through such initiatives, Shanghai Electric seeks to further its contribution to the UAE's sustainable development and promote a brighter future for all.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1159638/LOGO_Logo.jpg  



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Shanghai Electric Strengthens Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance for Dubai MBR Solar Park Project SHANGHAI, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Shanghai Electric Group ("Shanghai Electric" or "the Company") has strengthened its environmental, social, and corporate governance for the Phase 5 project for Dubai's 900MW Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Mytheresa Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering
New Betting Markets Offer Opportunities for Expanding Gaming Companies
Lundin Mining Announces 2020 Production Guidance Achieved for All Metals; Fourth Quarter and Full ...
Automotive Headliners Demand in Premium Cars Set to Rise at above 5% CAGR through 2031: Fact.MR's New Study
Launching Infosys Cortex: AI-First, Cloud-First Customer Engagement Platform, Part of Infosys Cobalt, to Humanize Customer ...
Ultra-Thin Glass Market To Witness Steady Growth At 10.1% CAGR By 2025, Due To Rising Demand Of ...
BVI Maintains Its Position As A Leading Global Financial Centre With A Track Record Of ...
The No. 1 Portal for Bitcoin and Crypto Lovers
Vagus Nerve Stimulator Market Expected To Rise At A CAGR Of 12.8% By 2026, Estimates DelveInsight
Smart Healthcare Technologies and Product Market to Reach US$ 78.8 Billion by 2027 Globally |CAGR: 7.15%| UnivDatos Market Insights
Titel
Reimagined Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week goes live today in virtual setting to set agenda for green ...
Mytheresa Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering
Huion KD200: The Innovative Combination of Keyboard and Pen Tablet Won Three International Design Awards
Steel Grating Market to Garner $261.2 Billion, Globally, By 2027 at 4.7% CAGR, Says Allied Market ...
Aker ASA: Aker Horizons Acquires Mainstream Renewable Power to Create a Renewable Energy Major
New Betting Markets Offer Opportunities for Expanding Gaming Companies
Autonomous Ships Market worth $14.2 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Real Estate Sales Are Booming; Estimated to Exceed $160 Billion in 2021
NIDA-Funded Study Evaluating Extended-Release Injectable Naltrexone Plus Bupropion for the ...
CoinShares Launches New Physically-backed Bitcoin Exchange Traded Product (ETP)
Titel
JinkoSolar High-Efficiency Modules Power More Than One Third of the Capacity Generated by ...
Voice Life Charges into the Future with Verge Currency (XVG) and VergePAY
Influencer Marketing and Digital Advertising Continue to Overtake Traditional Media
3 Ways To Play The Electric Vehicle Boom in 2021
BTCC Exchange: Crypto Trends to Look Out for in 2021
Sports Betting Market Poised For An Even Bigger Boom In 2021
McGraw Hill to Provide Digital Learning Solutions to the King Salman International University in ...
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Altimmune, Inc. - ALT
High Purity Alumina (HPA) Market Size USD 4.8 Billion By 2026 At A CAGR of 20.7% - Valuates Reports
ITM Power plc Sale to Linde of World's Largest PEM Electrolyser
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments