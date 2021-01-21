CONSTRUCTION COMMENCED OF PHASE 1 PURIFICATION FACILITY FOR LITHIUM-ION BATTERY MATERIAL IN BÉCANCOUR AND THE LAND FOR PHASE 2 EXPANSION IS NOW SUCCESSFULLY ACQUIRED

- Nouveau Monde is making significant progress on the advancement of its previously announced Phase 1 purification operation at Olin Corporation's facility in Bécancour, Québec

- Olin's move-in ready space has proven advantageous in accelerating preparation and construction times

- Key major equipment has arrived from Italy and will be installed shortly

- Commissioning and first production of Nouveau Monde's high-purity spheronised and flake graphite for use in lithium-ion batteries is scheduled to commence mid-2021

- Successful completion of the strategic acquisition of the 200,000-m² land for the Phase 2 expansion (commercial stage) in the Bécancour industrial park

- This important milestone further cements Nouveau Monde's vertical integration model, allowing the Company to benefit from full exposure to the entire "mine-to-market" battery materials value chain

- Besides lithium-ion batteries, Nouveau Monde's high-purity graphite products will target high-growth markets such as fuel cells, and 5G heat dissipation foils

MONTRÉAL, CANADA, January 21, 2020 - Nouveau Monde Graphite inc. ("Nouveau Monde" or the "Company") (TSXV: NOU; OTCQX: NMGRF; Frankfurt: NM9) is pleased to provide an update on the buildout of the Phase 1 operation at its move-in ready space located in Bécancour, Québec (referred to as "BEC1"). The Company is targeting mid-2021 for the commencement of production of the first tonnes of high-purity spherical graphite destined for the high-growth EV and renewable energy sectors. Once fully ramped up, the nameplate capacity of Phase 1 will be 1,500 tonnes per annum of purified material produced using the first two state-of-the-art commercial-scale modules. The Company intends to use this initial production to advance its qualification process with major battery makers with the objective to secure long-term supply agreements.