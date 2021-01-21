 

DGAP-News CONSTRUCTION COMMENCED OF PHASE 1 PURIFICATION FACILITY FOR LITHIUM-ION BATTERY MATERIAL IN BÉCANCOUR

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
21.01.2021, 09:00  |  81   |   |   

DGAP-News: Nouveau Monde Graphite / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
CONSTRUCTION COMMENCED OF PHASE 1 PURIFICATION FACILITY FOR LITHIUM-ION BATTERY MATERIAL IN BÉCANCOUR

21.01.2021 / 09:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CONSTRUCTION COMMENCED OF PHASE 1 PURIFICATION FACILITY FOR LITHIUM-ION BATTERY MATERIAL IN BÉCANCOUR AND THE LAND FOR PHASE 2 EXPANSION IS NOW SUCCESSFULLY ACQUIRED

- Nouveau Monde is making significant progress on the advancement of its previously announced Phase 1 purification operation at Olin Corporation's facility in Bécancour, Québec

- Olin's move-in ready space has proven advantageous in accelerating preparation and construction times

- Key major equipment has arrived from Italy and will be installed shortly

- Commissioning and first production of Nouveau Monde's high-purity spheronised and flake graphite for use in lithium-ion batteries is scheduled to commence mid-2021

- Successful completion of the strategic acquisition of the 200,000-m² land for the Phase 2 expansion (commercial stage) in the Bécancour industrial park

- This important milestone further cements Nouveau Monde's vertical integration model, allowing the Company to benefit from full exposure to the entire "mine-to-market" battery materials value chain

- Besides lithium-ion batteries, Nouveau Monde's high-purity graphite products will target high-growth markets such as fuel cells, and 5G heat dissipation foils

 

MONTRÉAL, CANADA, January 21, 2020 - Nouveau Monde Graphite inc. ("Nouveau Monde" or the "Company") (TSXV: NOU; OTCQX: NMGRF; Frankfurt: NM9) is pleased to provide an update on the buildout of the Phase 1 operation at its move-in ready space located in Bécancour, Québec (referred to as "BEC1"). The Company is targeting mid-2021 for the commencement of production of the first tonnes of high-purity spherical graphite destined for the high-growth EV and renewable energy sectors. Once fully ramped up, the nameplate capacity of Phase 1 will be 1,500 tonnes per annum of purified material produced using the first two state-of-the-art commercial-scale modules. The Company intends to use this initial production to advance its qualification process with major battery makers with the objective to secure long-term supply agreements.

Seite 1 von 5
Nouveau Monde Graphite Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News CONSTRUCTION COMMENCED OF PHASE 1 PURIFICATION FACILITY FOR LITHIUM-ION BATTERY MATERIAL IN BÉCANCOUR DGAP-News: Nouveau Monde Graphite / Key word(s): Miscellaneous CONSTRUCTION COMMENCED OF PHASE 1 PURIFICATION FACILITY FOR LITHIUM-ION BATTERY MATERIAL IN BÉCANCOUR 21.01.2021 / 09:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Nachfrageboom bei Elektromobilität: Heidelberg verdoppelt Produktionskapazitäten für Wallboxen
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Booming demand for electromobility - Heidelberg doubles production capacity for Wallboxes
Freeman Gold Corp. bereitet neues Metallurgieprogramm für Schlüsselressource Lemhi vor
DGAP-News: NeXR Technologies SE und H&Mbeyond. starten Kooperation zu Virtual Fitting
DGAP-Adhoc: Joh. Friedrich Behrens AG: Konzept für mögliche Restrukturierung der Anleihen und ...
DGAP-News: SFC Energy receives largest single order - Toyota Tsusho orders 135 EFOY Pro fuel cells for smart ...
DGAP-Adhoc: HolidayCheck Group AG: HolidayCheck Group AG beschließt Durchführung einer ...
DGAP-News: init innovation in traffic systems SE: Leuchtturm-Projekt für Elektromobilität im ÖPNV
DGAP-Adhoc: Merck KGaA: Merck KGaA to discontinue bintrafusp alfa clinical trial (INTR@PID Lung 037)
DGAP-DD: TUI AG deutsch
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT
Thermocontainer und -boxen von va-Q-tec spielen immer größere Rolle bei nationaler und ...
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Nachfrageboom bei Elektromobilität: Heidelberg verdoppelt Produktionskapazitäten für Wallboxen
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Booming demand for electromobility - Heidelberg doubles production capacity for Wallboxes
Gläubiger erhalten 100 Prozent - Insolvenzverfahren der deutschen Petroplus-Gesellschaften ...
DGAP-DD: SGL CARBON SE deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: Media and Games Invest entered into an agreement to acquire U.S. game developer KingsIsle ...
DGAP-News: Corestate übernimmt führende Finanzierungsplattform und vervollständigt sein ...
DGAP-DD: PVA TePla AG deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: LION E-Mobility AG: Positiver Ausblick der LION E-Mobility AG für das Geschäftsjahr 2021
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp. wurde mit Wirkung zum 18. Dezember 2020 in den ...
Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc.: Kaufargumente für diesen Titel nehmen zu
DGAP-News: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Notierung der Haier Smart Home H-Aktien realisiert globale ...
Thermocontainer und -boxen von va-Q-tec spielen immer größere Rolle bei nationaler und ...
DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA publishes subscription price and ratio for scrip dividend
DGAP-News: Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. new ISIN code
Ford Bank GmbH: Sparen mit fairen Zinsen bei Ford Money
STARK Deutschland GmbH: Übernahme der STARK Group durch CVC, STARK GROUP BEGRÜSST CVC ALS NEUEN INVESTOR
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (37) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09:00 Uhr
Construction Commenced of Phase 1 Purification Facility for Lithium-ion Battery Material in Bécancour and the Land for Phase 2 Expansion is now Successfully Acquired
20.01.21
Nouveau Monde Announces Closing of Oversubscribed Bought Deal Public Offering
13.01.21
Nouveau Monde Announces C$20 Million Financing
13.01.21
Nouveau Monde Announces C$20 Million Financing
08.01.21
DGAP-News: EIN AUFREGENDES JAHR ZEICHNET SICH AB WÄHREND NOUVEAU MONDE MIT DER PRODUKTION VON KOHLENSTOFFNEUTRALEN BATTERIEMATERIALIEN FÜR DIE ELEKTROFAHRZEUG- UND ERNEUERBARE-ENERGIE-BRANCHEN BEGINNT (deutsch)
08.01.21
DGAP-News: EIN AUFREGENDES JAHR ZEICHNET SICH AB WÄHREND NOUVEAU MONDE MIT DER PRODUKTION VON KOHLENSTOFFNEUTRALEN BATTERIEMATERIALIEN FÜR DIE ELEKTROFAHRZEUG- UND ERNEUERBARE-ENERGIE-BRANCHEN BEGINNT
06.01.21
Nouveau Monde Appoints David Torralbo Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary
05.01.21
DGAP-News: EXCITING YEAR AHEAD, AS NOUVEAU MONDE BEGINS PRODUCTION OF CARBON-NEUTRAL BATTERY MATERIALS FOR THE ELECTRIC VEHICLE AND RENEWABLE ENERGY INDUSTRIES
05.01.21
Exciting Year Ahead, as Nouveau Monde Begins Production of Carbon-Neutral Battery Materials for the Electric Vehicle and Renewable Energy Industries
31.12.20
Nouveau Monde Announces the Issuance of Common Shares in Settlement of Interests Owed to a Bondholder

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
08.01.21
17
Nouveau Monde Graphite grösste Graphite Mine für Lithium Batterien EV