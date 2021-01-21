Ynvisible Interactive Inc. Accelerating 2023 Growth Vision by Appointing Michael Robinson As CEO and Jani-Mikael Kuusisto As Sr. VP Ventures

With its latest successful round of financing, Ynvisible is now implementing its plans to focus on speed to market for customer products and sustainable financial growth through a "2023 Transformation & Growth Strategy" led by Mr. Robinson. Mr. Kuusisto will help reduce the risk and uncertainty of emerging technologies and provide a new growth arena for Ynvisible through a "2025 Venture Partnership Strategy".

Ynvisible Interactive Inc. (the "Company" or "Ynvisible") (TSXV:YNV, OTCQB:YNVYF, FRA:1XNA) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Michael Robinson as its new Chief Executive Officer ("CEO"). Mr. Jani-Mikael Kuusisto is appointed as Senior Vice President Ventures ("Sr VP Ventures") and continues as Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors.

"As COO, Michael brought the organizational tools and leadership style essential to transforming Ynvisible from a start-up to a growth stage company. As CEO, he now focuses our strong multi-disciplinary team on near term business opportunities with current technology and manufacturing capabilities. The aim is to accelerate time to revenue and profitability," commented Jani-Mikael Kuusisto, who was Ynvisible's CEO from its reverse take-over (RTO) in January 2018 and now takes on the role of Sr. VP Ventures, responsible for strategic partnerships and future growth opportunities.

"Our Ynvisible team has everything it needs to be successful through 2023 and beyond; I am honored to help lead the team, set the playing field for our growth, and to support our customers with exceptional electrochromic display products. Our continued success comes from our obsession with making it easy for our customers to develop, adopt, and plug-and-play our unique display technology to drive breakthrough product experiences for end-users," added Mr. Robinson.

Mr. Kuusisto continued, "Ynvisible's vision is to bring everyday objects and surfaces to life, benefitting people in a smart and connected world. There are vast blue ocean opportunities for printed electrochromic displays and systems based on printed electronics. Michael leads our operations to ensure customer success in near term business opportunities and gears our business for sustainable growth. As Sr. VP Ventures, I will engage with strategic partners and investors to chart the path into the future, to establish Ynvisible as a global leader in printed electronics."