 

Ynvisible Interactive Inc. Accelerating 2023 Growth Vision by Appointing Michael Robinson As CEO and Jani-Mikael Kuusisto As Sr. VP Ventures

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
21.01.2021, 09:01  |  143   |   |   

Ynvisible Interactive Inc.(the "Company" or "Ynvisible") (TSXV:YNV, OTCQB:YNVYF, FRA:1XNA) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Michael Robinson as its new Chief Executive Officer ("CEO"). Mr. Jani-Mikael Kuusisto is appointed as Senior Vice President Ventures ("Sr VP Ventures") and continues as Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors. 

With its latest successful round of financing, Ynvisible is now implementing its plans to focus on speed to market for customer products and sustainable financial growth through a "2023 Transformation & Growth Strategy" led by Mr. Robinson. Mr. Kuusisto will help reduce the risk and uncertainty of emerging technologies and provide a new growth arena for Ynvisible through a "2025 Venture Partnership Strategy".  

"As COO, Michael brought the organizational tools and leadership style essential to transforming Ynvisible from a start-up to a growth stage company. As CEO, he now focuses our strong multi-disciplinary team on near term business opportunities with current technology and manufacturing capabilities. The aim is to accelerate time to revenue and profitability," commented Jani-Mikael Kuusisto, who was Ynvisible's CEO from its reverse take-over (RTO) in January 2018 and now takes on the role of Sr. VP Ventures, responsible for strategic partnerships and future growth opportunities.     

"Our Ynvisible team has everything it needs to be successful through 2023 and beyond; I am honored to help lead the team, set the playing field for our growth, and to support our customers with exceptional electrochromic display products. Our continued success comes from our obsession with making it easy for our customers to develop, adopt, and plug-and-play our unique display technology to drive breakthrough product experiences for end-users," added Mr. Robinson.     

Mr. Kuusisto continued, "Ynvisible's vision is to bring everyday objects and surfaces to life, benefitting people in a smart and connected world. There are vast blue ocean opportunities for printed electrochromic displays and systems based on printed electronics. Michael leads our operations to ensure customer success in near term business opportunities and gears our business for sustainable growth. As Sr. VP Ventures, I will engage with strategic partners and investors to chart the path into the future, to establish Ynvisible as a global leader in printed electronics."     

Seite 1 von 3
Ynvisible Interactive Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ynvisible Interactive Inc. Accelerating 2023 Growth Vision by Appointing Michael Robinson As CEO and Jani-Mikael Kuusisto As Sr. VP Ventures Ynvisible Interactive Inc. (the "Company" or "Ynvisible") (TSXV:YNV, OTCQB:YNVYF, FRA:1XNA) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Michael Robinson as its new Chief Executive Officer ("CEO"). Mr. Jani-Mikael Kuusisto is appointed as Senior …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock and Full Exercise ...
Cadence to Acquire NUMECA to Expand System Analysis Capabilities With Computational Fluid Dynamics
Europcar Mobility Group in a Position to Finalize Its Financial Restructuring Plan and Accelerate ...
Mydecine Innovations Group Upsizes Previously Announced Bought Deal
Ynvisible Interactive Inc. Accelerating 2023 Growth Vision by Appointing Michael Robinson As CEO ...
Mydecine Innovations Group Announces C$10 Million Bought Deal Offering of Units
Morgan Stanley Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Results
American Tower Corporation Announces Tax Reporting Information for 2020 Distributions
Alcoa Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-year 2020 Results
Arizona Metals Announces Filing of Restated Financial Statements
Titel
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
dynaCERT Announces Strategic OEM Collaboration with Harold Martin
Desktop Metal to Acquire EnvisionTEC, Entering Market for Volume Production Polymer Additive ...
Totenpass - The New Paradigm in the Permanent Storage of Precious Digital Data
Applied DNA Provides Business Update on COVID-19 Diagnostics and Testing
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock and Full Exercise ...
The GEO Group Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.25 Per Share
Alcon Launches PRECISION1 for Astigmatism Contact Lenses in the U.S.
Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Transformative Acquisition of PH Precision Med
Largo Resources Announces Special Meeting of Shareholders to Propose a Share Consolidation Required ...
Titel
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Announcement from Alibaba Group
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
Intel Corporation Statement Regarding Third Point LLC Letter
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
31.12.20
Ynvisible begrüßt Seda Evis als neues Mitglied seines Advisory Boards und schließt Privatplatzierung ab
30.12.20
Ynvisible Welcomes Seda Evis to Advisory Board and to Close Private Placement

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
10:02 Uhr
220
Ynvisible, wird das was?