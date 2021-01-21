 

Construction Commenced of Phase 1 Purification Facility for Lithium-ion Battery Material in Bécancour and the Land for Phase 2 Expansion is now Successfully Acquired

  • Nouveau Monde is making significant progress on the advancement of its previously announced Phase 1 purification operation at Olin Corporation’s facility in Bécancour, Québec
  • Olin’s move-in ready space has proven advantageous in accelerating preparation and construction times
  • Key major equipment has arrived from Italy and will be installed shortly
  • Commissioning and first production of Nouveau Monde’s high-purity spheronised and flake graphite for use in lithium-ion batteries is scheduled to commence mid-2021
  • Successful completion of the strategic acquisition of the 200,000-m² land for the Phase 2 expansion (commercial stage) in the Bécancour industrial park
  • This important milestone further cements Nouveau Monde’s vertical integration model, allowing the Company to benefit from full exposure to the entire “mine-to-market” battery materials value chain
  • Besides lithium-ion batteries, Nouveau Monde’s high-purity graphite products will target high-growth markets such as fuel cells, and 5G heat dissipation foils

MONTRÉAL, Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nouveau Monde Graphite inc. (“Nouveau Monde” or the “Company”) (TSXV: NOU; OTCQX: NMGRF; Frankfurt: NM9) is pleased to provide an update on the buildout of the Phase 1 operation at its move-in ready space located in Bécancour, Québec (referred to as “BEC1”). The Company is targeting mid-2021 for the commencement of production of the first tonnes of high-purity spherical graphite destined for the high-growth EV and renewable energy sectors. Once fully ramped up, the nameplate capacity of Phase 1 will be 1,500 tonnes per annum of purified material produced using the first two state-of-the-art commercial-scale modules. The Company intends to use this initial production to advance its qualification process with major battery makers with the objective to secure long-term supply agreements.

Eric Desaulniers, President and CEO of Nouveau Monde: “The commercialisation of our thermochemical purification process is a very important milestone for the Company. To date, we have been able to ship a limited number of kilograms to potential clients, however our Phase 1 operation will allow us to send our customers tonnes of our advanced material. We’re excited but remain clear-headed and focused on the end goal of becoming a tier-1 supplier of anode material for lithium-ion batteries.”

