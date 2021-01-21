Construction Commenced of Phase 1 Purification Facility for Lithium-ion Battery Material in Bécancour and the Land for Phase 2 Expansion is now Successfully Acquired

Nouveau Monde is making significant progress on the advancement of its previously announced Phase 1 purification operation at Olin Corporation’s facility in Bécancour, Québec



Olin’s move-in ready space has proven advantageous in accelerating preparation and construction times

Key major equipment has arrived from Italy and will be installed shortly

Commissioning and first production of Nouveau Monde’s high-purity spheronised and flake graphite for use in lithium-ion batteries is scheduled to commence mid-2021

Successful completion of the strategic acquisition of the 200,000-m² land for the Phase 2 expansion (commercial stage) in the Bécancour industrial park

This important milestone further cements Nouveau Monde’s vertical integration model, allowing the Company to benefit from full exposure to the entire “mine-to-market” battery materials value chain

Besides lithium-ion batteries, Nouveau Monde’s high-purity graphite products will target high-growth markets such as fuel cells, and 5G heat dissipation foils



MONTRÉAL, Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nouveau Monde Graphite inc. (“Nouveau Monde” or the “Company”) (TSXV: NOU; OTCQX: NMGRF; Frankfurt: NM9) is pleased to provide an update on the buildout of the Phase 1 operation at its move-in ready space located in Bécancour, Québec (referred to as “BEC1”). The Company is targeting mid-2021 for the commencement of production of the first tonnes of high-purity spherical graphite destined for the high-growth EV and renewable energy sectors. Once fully ramped up, the nameplate capacity of Phase 1 will be 1,500 tonnes per annum of purified material produced using the first two state-of-the-art commercial-scale modules. The Company intends to use this initial production to advance its qualification process with major battery makers with the objective to secure long-term supply agreements.

Eric Desaulniers, President and CEO of Nouveau Monde: “The commercialisation of our thermochemical purification process is a very important milestone for the Company. To date, we have been able to ship a limited number of kilograms to potential clients, however our Phase 1 operation will allow us to send our customers tonnes of our advanced material. We’re excited but remain clear-headed and focused on the end goal of becoming a tier-1 supplier of anode material for lithium-ion batteries.”