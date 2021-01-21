 

Conversion of Convertible Notes Pursuant to Financing Arrangement Between Valoe Corporation and Winance

Valoe Corporation                     Stock Exchange Release          21 January 2021 at 10.00 Finnish time

The Board of Directors of Valoe Corporation (the "Company") has, pursuant to the terms and conditions of the financing arrangement between Valoe Corporation and Winance announced on 22 April 2020, resolved to approve the request of Winance to convert a proportion of EUR 74,000 of the convertible notes to the shares in the Company at conversion price of EUR 0.05 per share. The conversion shall be executed by transferring a total of 1,480,000 treasury shares to Winance.  After the transfer, the Company will have in total 12,285,616 treasury shares.

In Mikkeli 21 January 2021

Valoe Corporation

Board of Directors

For more information:

Iikka Savisalo, President and CEO, Valoe Corporation
Tel. +358 40 521 6082
email: iikka.savisalo@valoe.com

Distribution:
NASDAQ OMX, Helsinki
Main media
www.valoe.com

Valoe Corporation specializes in the clean energy, especially in photovoltaic solutions. Valoe provides automated production technology for solar modules based on the company’s own technology; production lines for modules; solar modules and special components for solar modules. Valoe's head office is located in Mikkeli, Finland.


19.01.21
Valoe Corporation Issues a 3 Million Euro Convertible Bond. The Company Has Received Subscription Commitments of EUR 2.65 Million for the Convertible Bond.
12.01.21
Conversion of Convertible Notes Pursuant to Financing Arrangement Between Valoe Corporation and Winance
30.12.20
Issue of Convertible Notes and Warrants and Conversion of Convertible Notes Pursuant to Financing Arrangement Between Valoe Corporation and Winance
29.12.20
Valoe’s Financial Information and Annual General Meeting in 2021. In the Future Valoe Discloses a Shorter Business Review for the First and the Third Quarters of a Financial Year.