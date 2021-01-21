According to the preliminary, unaudited information Raute's net sales outlook for 2020 has weakened. Raute Group’s net sales for 2020 will decrease clearly from 2019. According to the preliminary information, Raute’s net sales for 2020 will be approximately EUR 115 million (2019: EUR 151.3 million). Previously the company has estimated net sales for 2020 to decrease compared to 2019. As previously estimated, operating profit will weaken clearly compared to 2019.

Raute will publish its financial statements release, as planned, on Friday February 12, 2021. The company will give then more detailed information on its net sales and operating profit for 2020 and outlook for 2021.

RAUTE CORPORATION

Tapani Kiiski

President and CEO



