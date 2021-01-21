 

Profit warning Raute Corporation’s net sales will decrease clearly from the year 2019

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
21.01.2021, 09:00  |  36   |   |   

RAUTE CORPORATION INSIDE INFORMATION JANUARY 21, 2021 at 10:00 a.m.

PROFIT WARNING: RAUTE CORPORATION’S NET SALES WILL DECREASE CLEARLY FROM THE YEAR 2019

According to the preliminary, unaudited information Raute's net sales outlook for 2020 has weakened. Raute Group’s net sales for 2020 will decrease clearly from 2019. According to the preliminary information, Raute’s net sales for 2020 will be approximately EUR 115 million (2019: EUR 151.3 million). Previously the company has estimated net sales for 2020 to decrease compared to 2019. As previously estimated, operating profit will weaken clearly compared to 2019.

Raute will publish its financial statements release, as planned, on Friday February 12, 2021.  The company will give then more detailed information on its net sales and operating profit for 2020 and outlook for 2021.

RAUTE CORPORATION
Tapani Kiiski
President and CEO

FURTHER INFORMATION:
Mr. Tapani Kiiski, President and CEO, mobile phone +358 400 814 148
Ms. Tarja Järvinen, Group Vice President, Finance, CFO, mobile phone +358 40 658 3562

DISTRIBUTION:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd, main media, www.raute.com

RAUTE IN BRIEF:
Raute is a technology and service company that operates worldwide. Raute’s customers are companies operating in the wood products industry that manufacture veneer, plywood, LVL (Laminated Veneer Lumber) and sawn timber. Its technology offering covers the entire production process for veneer, plywood and LVL and special measurement equipment for sawn timber. As a supplier of mill-scale projects, Raute is a global market leader both in the plywood and LVL industries. Additionally, Raute’s full-service concept includes technology services ranging from spare parts deliveries to regular maintenance and equipment modernizations. Raute’s head office is located in the Nastola area of Lahti, Finland. The company’s other production plants are located in Kajaani, Finland, the Vancouver area of Canada, the Shanghai area of China and in Pullman, Washington, USA. More information about the company can be found at www.raute.com.


Raute Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Profit warning Raute Corporation’s net sales will decrease clearly from the year 2019 RAUTE CORPORATION INSIDE INFORMATION JANUARY 21, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. PROFIT WARNING: RAUTE CORPORATION’S NET SALES WILL DECREASE CLEARLY FROM THE YEAR 2019 According to the preliminary, unaudited information Raute's net sales outlook for 2020 has …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces IND Submission to FDA for Tempol for the Treatment of COVID-19
First Majestic Produces 5.5M Silver Eqv. Oz in Q4 2020 (3.5M Silver Oz and 26K Gold Oz); Provides ...
Nano Dimension Appoints Dr. Eli David to the Board of Directors
Greenlane Renewables Announces Increase to Bought Deal Offering
K92 Mining Provides 2021 Operational Outlook
Hollister Biosciences Inc. Announces $5 Million Private Placement
Gritstone and Genevant Sciences Announce License Agreement for COVID-19 Vaccine
Nokia and Mobily pilot world’s first 4G and 5G Fixed Wireless Access network slicing
Enthusiast Gaming Announces Shareholder Meeting Voting Results
Titel
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Gevo, Inc. Announces $350 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Relay Medical and Glow LifeTech Report on Successful Phase II Clinical Results For COVID-19 ...
Plug Power Announces Selection of Rochester to Host Plug Power Innovation Center
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces IND Submission to FDA for Tempol for the Treatment of COVID-19
Nokia selected for U.S. Federal 5G Cybersecurity Project
Day Three of Bionano’s Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium: Saphyr Provides Complete Structural Variation Analysis in Solid Tumors, Enables Discovery of Novel ...
Orocobre Limited December 2020 Quarter Results Briefing
Ferratum Oyj - Managers' Transactions
Relay Medical and Fio Corporation Announce Launch of High-Throughput COVID-19 ‘Mobile Testing ...
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board