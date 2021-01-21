Komainu to Support UK Law Enforcement in the Fight Against Crime Involving Digital Assets

This Komainu led procurement contract was supported by CoinShares, Europe's largest digital asset manager, and Gentium, a UK law enforcement consultancy service specialising in financial and cybercrime. This collaboration of services will provide UK policing with the infrastructure needed to ensure the efficient handling of criminal cases that involve cryptocurrencies.

ST. HELIER, Jersey, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Komainu, an institutional grade digital asset custody services provider, today announced a framework service agreement with Derbyshire Constabulary on behalf of the National Police Chiefs' Council Cybercrime Programme. Komainu will provide policing with a robust and advanced digital asset custody and security solution that will enable UK policing to securely store digital assets seized during the investigatory process.

Assistant Commissioner, with responsibility for the NPCC economic and cybercrime portfolio, Angela McLaren said: "Specialist Cyber Crime Units at local, regional and national level are seizing cryptocurrencies as part of their investigations on a regular basis and desperately needed access to a secure storage solution from a regulated provider. On behalf of The National Cybercrime Programme, Derbyshire Constabulary procurement team led a commercial tender to identify a storage solution which law enforcement would be able to use via a framework agreement.

"Following completion of the tender process, Komainu were awarded with the contract making their storage solution available to all police forces in England and Wales, the police service of Northern Ireland, the police service of Scotland, British Transport Police and all law enforcement agencies within the UK. It will provide teams with the proper technology and security they need to store cryptocurrencies and other digital assets as part of their investigations. The framework agreement also reduces the duplication and costs associated with different forces all running separate tender processes to find their own solution. This is a significant step forward in supporting specialist cybercrime teams in pursuing and prosecuting offenders and denying criminality the proceeds of crime."