DGAP-Adhoc HELMA Eigenheimbau AG beats FY 2020 earnings forecast, according to preliminary figures
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: HELMA Eigenheimbau AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results
HELMA Eigenheimbau AG beats FY 2020 earnings forecast, according to preliminary figures
The above figures are preliminary and unaudited. The detailed preliminary figures for the 2020 financial year will be published on March 4, 2021, and the final results on March 24, 2021.
Investor Relations Contact:
Gerrit Janssen, Management Board Chairman / CEO
Tel.: +49 (0)5132 8850 345
E-mail: ir@helma.de
21-Jan-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|HELMA Eigenheimbau AG
|Zum Meersefeld 4
|31275 Lehrte
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)5132/8850-345
|Fax:
|+49 (0)5132/8850-111
|E-mail:
|info@helma.de
|Internet:
|www.helma.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A0EQ578
|WKN:
|A0EQ57
|Indices:
|Scale 30
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1162153
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
|
1162153 21-Jan-2021 CET/CEST
0 Kommentare