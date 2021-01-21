 

DGAP-Adhoc HELMA Eigenheimbau AG beats FY 2020 earnings forecast, according to preliminary figures

Lehrte, January 21, 2021 - According to preliminary estimates, the HELMA Group's revenue for the 2020 financial year will amount to approximately EUR 274 million (2019: EUR 263.2 million). Despite restrictions due to the pandemic, which were particularly evident in the first six months of the 2020 financial year, the HELMA Group would thereby have succeeded in achieving year-on-year revenue growth. According to initial estimates, consolidated earnings before taxes (EBT) are expected to lie in a range between EUR 22.0 million and EUR 22.5 million (2019: EUR 23.6 million). The preliminary result thereby stands significantly higher than the EBT forecast for 2020 of between EUR 14.0 million and EUR 17.0 million announced on August 13, 2020. This result particularly reflects very positive business performance by all Group companies in the fourth quarter.

The above figures are preliminary and unaudited. The detailed preliminary figures for the 2020 financial year will be published on March 4, 2021, and the final results on March 24, 2021.

Investor Relations Contact:
Gerrit Janssen, Management Board Chairman / CEO
Tel.: +49 (0)5132 8850 345
E-mail: ir@helma.de

