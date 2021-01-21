 

DGAP-Adhoc GRAMMER Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary figures for the fourth quarter and the 2020 financial year

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
21.01.2021, 09:52  |  22   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: GRAMMER Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Preliminary Results
GRAMMER Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary figures for the fourth quarter and the 2020 financial year

21-Jan-2021 / 09:52 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of inside information in accordance with Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
GRAMMER AG (WKN 589540, ISIN DE0005895403)

Preliminary figures for the fourth quarter and the 2020 financial year


Ursensollen, January 21, 2021 - On the basis of its preliminary figures, Grammer AG expects to report group revenue of around 1.711 million euros for the 2020 financial year, roughly 16 percent lower than in the previous year (2019: 2,038.5 million euros). Group revenue for the fourth quarter should stand at around 514 million euros (2019: 488.9 million euros). Revenue performance in the third and fourth quarter recovered significantly over the first half of the year, which was heavily impacted by the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) for the year as a whole were particularly impacted by exceptional effects primarily related to restructuring measures totaling around 20 million euros as well as one-time effects of roughly 48 million euros and are expected to come to roughly minus 49 million euros, compared with 74.5 million euros in the previous year (EBIT Q4 2020: roughly minus 2 million euros vs. EBIT Q4 2019: 12.6 million euros). Adjusted for the exceptional effects, operating earnings before interest and taxes (operating EBIT) should reach around minus 15 million euros, falling short of the previous year's figure of 77.0 million euros (operating EBIT Q4 2020: around 9 million euros vs. operating EBIT Q4 2019: 17.8 million euros).

Among other things, the restructuring measures entail the consolidation of sites in Europe and North America as well as job cuts in indirect areas, primarily in Germany.

The main one-time effects include optimization of storage areas and the related impairments on inventories. In addition, provisions have been set aside to cover possible warranty claims as well as impairments of existing project assets.

Grammer AG will be publishing its full Annual Financial Statements and its Annual Report for 2020 on March 31, 2021.

Grammer AG
The Executive Board




Contact:
GRAMMER Aktiengesellschaft
Tanja Bücherl
Phone: 0049 9621 66 2113
investor-relations@grammer.com

21-Jan-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: GRAMMER Aktiengesellschaft
Grammer-Allee 2
92289 Ursensollen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)9621 66-0
Fax: +49 (0)9621 66-31000
E-mail: investor-relations@grammer.com
Internet: www.grammer.com
ISIN: DE0005895403, DE0005895403
WKN: 589540, 589540
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1162146

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1162146  21-Jan-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1162146&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetGrammer Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-Adhoc GRAMMER Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary figures for the fourth quarter and the 2020 financial year DGAP-Ad-hoc: GRAMMER Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Preliminary Results GRAMMER Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary figures for the fourth quarter and the 2020 financial year 21-Jan-2021 / 09:52 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Nachfrageboom bei Elektromobilität: Heidelberg verdoppelt Produktionskapazitäten für Wallboxen
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Booming demand for electromobility - Heidelberg doubles production capacity for Wallboxes
Freeman Gold Corp. bereitet neues Metallurgieprogramm für Schlüsselressource Lemhi vor
DGAP-News: NeXR Technologies SE und H&Mbeyond. starten Kooperation zu Virtual Fitting
DGAP-Adhoc: Joh. Friedrich Behrens AG: Konzept für mögliche Restrukturierung der Anleihen und ...
DGAP-News: SFC Energy receives largest single order - Toyota Tsusho orders 135 EFOY Pro fuel cells for smart ...
DGAP-Adhoc: HolidayCheck Group AG: HolidayCheck Group AG beschließt Durchführung einer ...
DGAP-News: init innovation in traffic systems SE: Leuchtturm-Projekt für Elektromobilität im ÖPNV
DGAP-Adhoc: Merck KGaA: Merck KGaA to discontinue bintrafusp alfa clinical trial (INTR@PID Lung 037)
DGAP-DD: TUI AG deutsch
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT
Thermocontainer und -boxen von va-Q-tec spielen immer größere Rolle bei nationaler und ...
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Nachfrageboom bei Elektromobilität: Heidelberg verdoppelt Produktionskapazitäten für Wallboxen
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Booming demand for electromobility - Heidelberg doubles production capacity for Wallboxes
Gläubiger erhalten 100 Prozent - Insolvenzverfahren der deutschen Petroplus-Gesellschaften ...
DGAP-DD: SGL CARBON SE deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: Media and Games Invest entered into an agreement to acquire U.S. game developer KingsIsle ...
DGAP-News: Corestate übernimmt führende Finanzierungsplattform und vervollständigt sein ...
DGAP-DD: PVA TePla AG deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: LION E-Mobility AG: Positiver Ausblick der LION E-Mobility AG für das Geschäftsjahr 2021
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp. wurde mit Wirkung zum 18. Dezember 2020 in den ...
Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc.: Kaufargumente für diesen Titel nehmen zu
DGAP-News: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Notierung der Haier Smart Home H-Aktien realisiert globale ...
Thermocontainer und -boxen von va-Q-tec spielen immer größere Rolle bei nationaler und ...
DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA publishes subscription price and ratio for scrip dividend
DGAP-News: Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. new ISIN code
Ford Bank GmbH: Sparen mit fairen Zinsen bei Ford Money
STARK Deutschland GmbH: Übernahme der STARK Group durch CVC, STARK GROUP BEGRÜSST CVC ALS NEUEN INVESTOR
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (37) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09:52 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: GRAMMER Aktiengesellschaft: Vorläufige Ergebnisse für das vierte Quartal sowie das Geschäftsjahr 2020 (deutsch)
09:52 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: GRAMMER Aktiengesellschaft: Vorläufige Ergebnisse für das vierte Quartal sowie das Geschäftsjahr 2020

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
08.12.20
3.806
GRAMMER AG.....oder sitzen Sie schon bequem ?