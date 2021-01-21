--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

* Traffic forecast for 2021: upturn expected in the second half of the year -Flughafen Wien AG expects about 12.5 million passengers at Vienna Airport and15.9 million in the Group, comprising about 40% of total passenger volume in2019* Earnings outlook for 2021: Successful cost management and continuation ofshort time work will ensure resumption of positive business development, evenat 40% of passenger traffic - EBITDA expected to be positive at approx. EUR150 million with a consolidated net profit of about EUR 4 million and revenueof approx. EUR 430 million* Extension of short time work crucial to preserve and safeguard jobs* Urgently needed: unified European-wide travel conditions relating tovaccinations and tests are the decisive factors in determining how quickly thetravel industry will recover"Vaccinations will lead to a strong upswing - but common travel rules arerequired""2020 is the most difficult as well as the most bizarre year in airport history.With a total of 7.8 million passengers, we registered a passenger volume we lastwitnessed 26 years ago, in 1994. The weakest day saw only 154 travellers at theairport. The first months of 2021 remain challenging, but an upturn is on thehorizon. The vaccine has arrived internationally, and from today's perspectiveshould result in a significant increase in passenger volumes, particularlystarting in the second half of 2021. We anticipate 12.5 million passengers atVienna Airport, more than 70% in the second half of the year. However, common,EU-wide testing strategies and travel regulations are urgently required in orderto return to a rudimentary freedom of travel and thus set the economy and