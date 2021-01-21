EANS-News Vaccination Drive and Testing Strategy Should Enable Healthy Travel for Everyone in 2021 - Vienna Airport Expects Recovery of Flight Traffic No Later Than in the Second Half of the Year
* Traffic forecast for 2021: upturn expected in the second half of the year -
Flughafen Wien AG expects about 12.5 million passengers at Vienna Airport and
15.9 million in the Group, comprising about 40% of total passenger volume in
2019
* Earnings outlook for 2021: Successful cost management and continuation of
short time work will ensure resumption of positive business development, even
at 40% of passenger traffic - EBITDA expected to be positive at approx. EUR
150 million with a consolidated net profit of about EUR 4 million and revenue
of approx. EUR 430 million
* Extension of short time work crucial to preserve and safeguard jobs
* Urgently needed: unified European-wide travel conditions relating to
vaccinations and tests are the decisive factors in determining how quickly the
travel industry will recover
"Vaccinations will lead to a strong upswing - but common travel rules are
required"
"2020 is the most difficult as well as the most bizarre year in airport history.
With a total of 7.8 million passengers, we registered a passenger volume we last
witnessed 26 years ago, in 1994. The weakest day saw only 154 travellers at the
airport. The first months of 2021 remain challenging, but an upturn is on the
horizon. The vaccine has arrived internationally, and from today's perspective
should result in a significant increase in passenger volumes, particularly
starting in the second half of 2021. We anticipate 12.5 million passengers at
Vienna Airport, more than 70% in the second half of the year. However, common,
EU-wide testing strategies and travel regulations are urgently required in order
to return to a rudimentary freedom of travel and thus set the economy and
