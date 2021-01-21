 

EQS-News Colosseum Dental Group to enter French dental care market by acquiring Dentelia

Jacobs Holding AG / Key word(s): Expansion/Takeover
Colosseum Dental Group to enter French dental care market by acquiring Dentelia

21.01.2021 / 10:00

Media release - Zurich, 21 January 2021

Colosseum Dental Group to enter French dental care market by acquiring Dentelia

Colosseum Dental Group (CDG), the leading pan-European provider of high-quality dental care, has reached an agreement with Otium Capital, the current management team, and the founder and CEO Dr Alexandre Attia to acquire a majority stake in Dentelia, a rapidly growing high-quality dental care provider in France. Dr Alexandre Attia will retain a significant equity position and drive the expansion of the group across France together with the current management team. The acquisition expands CDG's footprint into France, the second-largest dental market in Europe and fosters its position as the leading pan-European dental care provider with more than 300 dental practices in nine countries.

Dentelia, headquartered in Paris, France, was founded by Dr Alexandre Attia and backed by Otium Capital, a family office managing the assets of French entrepreneur and investor Pierre-Edouard Stérin. Over the last two and a half years, Dentelia has successfully set up and managed 14 clinics based on a standardised clinic development model enabling a rapid expansion. Dentelia maintains a significant greenfield and M&A pipeline for future growth in a yet unconsolidated market.

"We are very pleased to welcome Dentelia to the Colosseum Dental Group family. Dentelia, as a leading dental care provider in France, is the perfect partner for CDG to enter a significant market in Europe. Its focus on quality care and patient-centric service models supports our strategy excellently. Dentelia will become a valued member of CDG, and we look very much forward to Dentelia contributing to our international collaboration within the Group", said Stefan Nilsson, CEO of Colosseum Dental Group.

