 

Termination of market making agreement with Danske Bank A/S

Company announcement no. 4 - 21
 21 January 2021

Termination of market making agreement with Danske Bank A/S

Reference is made to company announcement no. 34-19 where NTG Nordic Transport Group A/S (“NTG”) announced to have entered into an agreement regarding market making in NTG’s shares with Danske Bank A/S. 

NTG hereby announces that the market making agreement has been terminated by NTG effective as of 31 March 2021.

Additional information

For additional information, please contact:

Investor relations
Christian D. Jakobsen, Group CFO                                     +45 76 32 09 89
                                                                                                ir@ntg.dk
Press
Mathias Jensen-Vinstrup, Group Director                        +45 76 32 09 90
                                                                                                press@ntg.dk

Attachment


