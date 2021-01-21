Termination of market making agreement with Danske Bank A/S
Company announcement no. 4 - 21
21 January 2021
Termination of market making agreement with Danske Bank A/S
Reference is made to company announcement no. 34-19 where NTG Nordic Transport Group A/S (“NTG”) announced to have entered into an agreement regarding market making in NTG’s shares with Danske Bank A/S.
NTG hereby announces that the market making agreement has been terminated by NTG effective as of 31 March 2021.
Additional information
For additional information, please contact:
Investor relations
Christian D. Jakobsen, Group CFO +45 76 32 09 89
ir@ntg.dk
Press
Mathias Jensen-Vinstrup, Group Director +45 76 32 09 90
press@ntg.dk
Attachment
