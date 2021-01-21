 

Arco Vara won a lawsuit

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
21.01.2021, 10:27  |  31   |   |   


The chronology of the proceedings was as follows:

On April 27, 2016, Brave Capital OÜ (hereinafter: Brave) filed an action against Arco Vara AS (hereinafter: Arco), requesting to prohibit Arco from using the domain name „veskimoldre.ee“, to establish Arco's obligation to submit a declaration of intent to transfer the domain name to Brave and to replace the corresponding declaration of intent with a court judgment and to oblige Arco to refrain from registering a domain name that contains the sign “veskimoldre“.

Arco contested the action and contended that it should be dismissed. On May 16, 2016, Arco filed a counterclaim within the same civil matter, for annulment of Brave's exclusive right that was registered in bad faith, in respect of the trademark “VESKIMÖLDRE”.

On March 27, 2017, the Harju County Court satisfied the action with its decision and dismissed the counterclaim. On April 26, 2017, Arco filed an appeal against the decision, in which it challenged the decision in full.

On October 09, 2017 The Tallinn Circuit Court annulled the judgment of the County Court in the part, in which the County Court satisfied the action and ordered the defendant to pay the expenses of the proceedings. In the annulled part, the circuit court made a new decision, where it dismissed Brave's action and ordered the parties to bear their own procedure expenses. In other respects, the circuit court upheld the County Court's judgment.

On June 13, 2018, the Supreme Court in turn annulled the judgment of the Circuit Court of October 09, 2017 and sent the matter again to the same Circuit Court to review its decision.

On January 29, 2019, the Tallinn Circuit Court annulled the original decision of the County Court of March 27, 2017, dismissed Brave's action and satisfied Arco's counterclaim. The circuit court declared Brave's exclusive right to the sign "VESKIMÖLDRE", registered as a trademark, invalid. The measures for securing the action were revoked. Brave was ordered to pay the procedure expenses.

On December 18, 2019, the Supreme Court again annulled the judgment of the Circuit Court of January 29, 2019 and sent the matter to the same Circuit Court to review its decision.

On June 30, 2020, the Tallinn Circuit Court annulled the original decision of the County Court of March 27, 2017, dismissed Brave's action and satisfied Arco's counterclaim. The circuit court declared Brave's exclusive right to the sign "VESKIMÖLDRE", registered as a trademark, invalid. The measures for securing the action were revoked. Brave was ordered to pay the procedure expenses of all the proceedings.

On June 30, 2020, Brave filed an appeal in cassation against the decision of the Tallinn Circuit Court and asked the Supreme Court to annul it once again.

By a court ruling of January 18, 2021, the Supreme Court did not accept the appeal in cassation of Brave Capital OÜ. As a result, the judicial decision of the circuit court fully entered into force on June 30, 2020 and Arco won the civil matter in full.

The final amount of the procedure expenses awarded against Brave to be paid to Arco will be determined by the Harju County Court.

Arco's representatives in the civil matter were sworn advocate Rauno Kinkar (Law Office LEXTAL) and Patent Attorney Indrek Eelmets (Patent Office Käosaar).


Miko-Ove Niinemäe
CEO
Arco Vara AS
Tel: +372 614 4630
miko.niinemae@arcovara.com




Arco Vara Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Arco Vara won a lawsuit The chronology of the proceedings was as follows: On April 27, 2016, Brave Capital OÜ (hereinafter: Brave) filed an action against Arco Vara AS (hereinafter: Arco), requesting to prohibit Arco from using the domain name „veskimoldre.ee“, to …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces IND Submission to FDA for Tempol for the Treatment of COVID-19
First Majestic Produces 5.5M Silver Eqv. Oz in Q4 2020 (3.5M Silver Oz and 26K Gold Oz); Provides ...
Nano Dimension Appoints Dr. Eli David to the Board of Directors
Greenlane Renewables Announces Increase to Bought Deal Offering
Hollister Biosciences Inc. Announces $5 Million Private Placement
K92 Mining Provides 2021 Operational Outlook
Gritstone and Genevant Sciences Announce License Agreement for COVID-19 Vaccine
Auxly Announces $15 Million Bought-Deal Public Offering
Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. Reports Updated Mineral Resource Estimate for the Back River Gold ...
Titel
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Gevo, Inc. Announces $350 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Relay Medical and Glow LifeTech Report on Successful Phase II Clinical Results For COVID-19 ...
Plug Power Announces Selection of Rochester to Host Plug Power Innovation Center
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces IND Submission to FDA for Tempol for the Treatment of COVID-19
Nokia selected for U.S. Federal 5G Cybersecurity Project
Day Three of Bionano’s Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium: Saphyr Provides Complete Structural Variation Analysis in Solid Tumors, Enables Discovery of Novel ...
Orocobre Limited December 2020 Quarter Results Briefing
Ferratum Oyj - Managers' Transactions
Relay Medical and Fio Corporation Announce Launch of High-Throughput COVID-19 ‘Mobile Testing ...
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13.01.21
Change in the Supervisory Board of Arco Vara
13.01.21
Change in substantial holding