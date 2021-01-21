Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG

HHLA acquires majority share of automation specialist iSAM AG

Enterprising majority share in profitable growth field

Chairwoman of the Executive Board, Angela Titzrath: Transaction takes HHLA's growth- and innovation-focused strategy further

iSAM CEO Bernd Mann: HHLA investment creates new business opportunities with long-term perspectives for company, employees and customers

For the continuation of its growth- and innovation-focused strategy, Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG (HHLA) is acquiring a majority share in iSAM AG. The Ruhr Area-based company, founded in 1983, is a globally active specialist in automation technology. HHLA is taking over 80 percent of shares in iSAM AG. The remaining 20 percent are controlled by three previous managers of the company. Both sides have agreed not to disclose the purchase price.

Chairwoman of the Executive Board Angela Titzrath expands on the extension of HHLA's services through the acquisition of shares in iSAM AG: "With the opening of the Container Terminal Altenwerder 20 years ago, HHLA already showed what potential automation had. With this acquisition, HHLA has direct access to technological developments in the automation of industrial processes, which will make it possible to get into new innovative sectors. This transaction confirms our intention to consistently implement our strategy focused on growth and innovation, even under the special conditions of the coronavirus pandemic."

Bernd Mann, shareholder and CEO of iSAM AG, comments upon the purchase of a majority stake by HHLA: "We have known HHLA for more than 20 years and developed the world's first automated heavy machinery based on GPS and 3D LiDAR technology alongside companies within the HHLA Group. We look forward to deepening this cooperation and developing new markets in the automation of container handling under the HHLA Group umbrella. We have been working intensively on this technology for the past few years. Additionally, HHLA offers our company, customers and employees a long-term perspective beyond the founding generation."