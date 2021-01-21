Juva Life Initiates Clinical Registry as First Step in Building Evidence-Based Cannabis Technology Platform
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Juva Life Inc. (CSE: JUVA) (OTCQB: JUVAF) (FRANKFURT: 4VV) (“Juva Life,” “Juva” or the
“Company”), a California-based life science company today announces the launch of a clinical registry to evaluate rationally designed cannabis formulations for clinical effect and mode of action.
This is the first step towards building an integrated technology platform addressing serious and unmet medical needs.
There is a substantial body of pre-clinical, clinical, and anecdotal data consistent with a cannabis effect, but despite significant investment and opportunity, there is an absence of understanding of “how cannabis works” to pair the right formulation with the right indication. Juva has designed a novel technology platform spanning natural products pharmacology, clinical science, and digital learning. As part of this effort, Juva will employ FDA-approved metrics and best practices to validate the clinical safety and efficacy of formulations derived from our platform.
On August 25, 2020, the Juva Life-sponsored Informed Patient Cannabis Therapy Registry (The IMPACT Registry) was approved by the WCG IRB. Recognized as the gold standard of human research protection, the WCG Institutional Review Board is a trusted partner to more than 3,100 research institutions in the USA. The IRB has approved two locations to be used in the research and Juva’s team is working with the research facilities regarding protocols, methodologies, and recruitment of a cohort of up to 2,000 volunteer patients.
Juva Life is addressing the unmet need for small molecule anti-inflammatory consumer and pharmaceutical products initially targeting pain. A significant percentage of patients who are using cannabis are self-medicating for untreated/incompletely treated pain. This presents a substantial problem for physicians and ultimately regulatory agencies. Frequently patients resort to cannabis products when conventional drugs fail, and they exclude healthcare providers from these decisions. They correctly perceive either a lack of knowledge or belief of a cannabis effect on the part of their physicians and care providers. Juva Life is addressing this knowledge gap by developing evidence-based products that meet the needs of physicians and patients.
