 

ViaDerma, Inc. Completes a Licensing Agreement with a Group of Affiliate Wound Care Medical Practices Operating in Six States

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ViaDerma, Inc., (“Company”) (OTC Pink: VDRM), announces the completion of a licensing agreement with a group of affiliated wound care medical practices. The medical practices provide advanced wound care treatment to homebound patients and are currently operating in six states. ViaDerma’s goal is to increase its presence to medical practices in sixteen states this year and to be in all fifty states by the end of 2022.

As part of their wound care treatment protocol, the medical practices will be utilizing their own private label medication based on the technology developed by ViaDerma President and CEO, Dr. Chris Otiko.  The cost of the licensing agreement is $5000 per practice per month. The current agreement is worth $30,000 per month ($360,000 annually). The first payment of $30,000 is due before the end of January 2021.

“We are incredibly pleased to have finalized this licensing agreement as we begin the new year. One of our main objectives is to continue expanding our licensing model to include a greater number of medical practices and increase the recurring monthly revenues for ViaDerma,” said Dr. Chris Otiko, ViaDerma President and CEO.

Dr. Otiko added, “This is the first of several important milestones we expect to achieve in the coming months.”

About ViaDerma, Inc.
ViaDerma, Inc. (OTC: VDRM) is a publicly traded specialty pharmaceutical company committed to bringing new products to market and licensing its innovative technology to current leaders in the pharmaceutical industry in a wide variety of therapeutic areas. For more information, visit: www.viadermalicensing.com

Any forecast of future performance is a "forward looking statement" under securities laws. Such statements are included to allow potential investors the opportunity to understand management’s beliefs and opinions with respect to the future so that they may use such beliefs and opinions as one factor among many in evaluating an investment.

Contact information:
Investor Relations
Email:  info@viadermalicensing.com
Phone: 
310-374-6111


Disclaimer

