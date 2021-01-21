First Hotels Partners with RateGain for AI-enabled Competitive Intelligence and Rate Parity

London (ots/PRNewswire) - RateGain Technologies, the leading SaaS Company for

travel and hospitality, today announced a global strategic partnership with

First Hotels, a leading hotel chain in Scandinavia, for providing AI-driven

competitive pricing insights and helping maintain price parity across various

OTAs and third-party booking platforms.



First Hotels required a comprehensive solution that makes it easy for its

revenue management team to not only make daily pricing decisions but also

monitor the market effectively. RateGain's rate intelligence suite powered by

Parity+ and OPTIMA will allow First Hotels to configure smart rate shopping

leveraging an AI-powered data platform while tracking real-time parity with

features such as advanced KPI dashboards coupled with automated alerts that help

in closing the loops with violators, checking revenue leakage, saving time and

driving costs down.





Together with MarketDRONE that leverages AI to track intra-day rate changes aswell as the AI-driven dataSURE, First Hotels would get >99% data sufficiency andaccuracy to adjust prices in real-time based on competitive insights than can berefreshed in less than 60 seconds.All this served through an easy to use interface, the revenue team at FirstHotels would be able to get a consolidated view of properties to track themarket positioning of the subscriber easily as well as see what their customersare viewing irrespective of the geography from which the OTA or Meta isaccessed."We have been searching for a partner that can make it easier for our managersand central resources to formulate the pricing strategy. RateGain's Optima andParity+ offers a fantastic AI-empowered dynamic setup. It will enable FirstHotels to acclimatize to any competitive ecosystem and make good pricing andrate distribution decisions. As such, after evaluating multiple serviceproviders, we were confident that RateGain understands our needs and would bethe best partner for us," said Pontus Mark, Director of Revenue Management,First Hotels.Commenting on the partnership,Mark Haywood, SVP & Head of Europe, RateGainTechnologies, said, "At RateGain,our goal is to unlock new revenue using AI-ledproducts which enable our partners to take better control of their pricingstrategy. Optima's easy to use UI and the ability to deliver real-timeactionable insights would help First Hotels with day-to-day pricing decisions.Inaddition,Parity will be accretive as it identifies channels or properties facingmaximum revenue loss due to parity issues. Together, Optima and Parity+ willhelp First Hotels maximize their revenue."About RateGainRateGain is a leading provider of SaaS products, which help travel andhospitality companies with cognitive revenue management, smart e-distribution,and brand engagement to make more revenue every day. For more information,visithttps://rategain.com/About First HotelsFirst Hotels is a leading collection of hotels with 33 unique hotels centrallylocated in Sweden, Norway, Denmark. First Hotels is proud to offer unique,personal service and modern comfort. First Hotels was established in 1993 andinitially comprised six hotels located in Sweden.To know more visithttps://www.firsthotels.com/Media Contact:Ankit ChaturvediAVP-Marketingankit.chaturvedi@rategain.comLogo : https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/923440/RateGain_Logo.jpgAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/122239/4817774OTS: RateGain