 

First Hotels Partners with RateGain for AI-enabled Competitive Intelligence and Rate Parity

London (ots/PRNewswire) - RateGain Technologies, the leading SaaS Company for
travel and hospitality, today announced a global strategic partnership with
First Hotels, a leading hotel chain in Scandinavia, for providing AI-driven
competitive pricing insights and helping maintain price parity across various
OTAs and third-party booking platforms.

First Hotels required a comprehensive solution that makes it easy for its
revenue management team to not only make daily pricing decisions but also
monitor the market effectively. RateGain's rate intelligence suite powered by
Parity+ and OPTIMA will allow First Hotels to configure smart rate shopping
leveraging an AI-powered data platform while tracking real-time parity with
features such as advanced KPI dashboards coupled with automated alerts that help
in closing the loops with violators, checking revenue leakage, saving time and
driving costs down.

Together with MarketDRONE that leverages AI to track intra-day rate changes as
well as the AI-driven dataSURE, First Hotels would get >99% data sufficiency and
accuracy to adjust prices in real-time based on competitive insights than can be
refreshed in less than 60 seconds.

All this served through an easy to use interface, the revenue team at First
Hotels would be able to get a consolidated view of properties to track the
market positioning of the subscriber easily as well as see what their customers
are viewing irrespective of the geography from which the OTA or Meta is
accessed.

"We have been searching for a partner that can make it easier for our managers
and central resources to formulate the pricing strategy. RateGain's Optima and
Parity+ offers a fantastic AI-empowered dynamic setup. It will enable First
Hotels to acclimatize to any competitive ecosystem and make good pricing and
rate distribution decisions. As such, after evaluating multiple service
providers, we were confident that RateGain understands our needs and would be
the best partner for us," said Pontus Mark, Director of Revenue Management,
First Hotels.

Commenting on the partnership,Mark Haywood, SVP & Head of Europe, RateGain
Technologies, said, "At RateGain,our goal is to unlock new revenue using AI-led
products which enable our partners to take better control of their pricing
strategy. Optima's easy to use UI and the ability to deliver real-time
actionable insights would help First Hotels with day-to-day pricing decisions.In
addition,Parity will be accretive as it identifies channels or properties facing
maximum revenue loss due to parity issues. Together, Optima and Parity+ will
help First Hotels maximize their revenue."

About RateGain

RateGain is a leading provider of SaaS products, which help travel and
hospitality companies with cognitive revenue management, smart e-distribution,
and brand engagement to make more revenue every day. For more information,visit
https://rategain.com/

About First Hotels

First Hotels is a leading collection of hotels with 33 unique hotels centrally
located in Sweden, Norway, Denmark. First Hotels is proud to offer unique,
personal service and modern comfort. First Hotels was established in 1993 and
initially comprised six hotels located in Sweden.To know more visit
https://www.firsthotels.com/

Media Contact:

Ankit Chaturvedi
AVP-Marketing
ankit.chaturvedi@rategain.com

Logo : https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/923440/RateGain_Logo.jpg

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/122239/4817774
OTS: RateGain


