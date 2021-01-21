 

RIB Software SE (RIB) signs a Phase-II-contract (No. 05 / 2021) with one of the joint ventures on HS2 (new high-speed rail network) in the UK

RIB Software SE (RIB) signs a Phase-II-contract (No. 05 / 2021) with one of the joint ventures on HS2 (new high-speed rail network) in the UK

21-January-2021

RIB Software SE (RIB) signs a Phase-II-contract (No. 05 / 2021) with one of the joint ventures on HS2 (new high-speed rail network) in the UK

Stuttgart, Germany, 21 January 2021. RIB Software SE, the world's leading provider of iTWO 5D BIM Big Data technology for the construction industry, today announced the conclusion of a Phase-II-contract.

HS2 (High Speed 2) is UK's new high-speed rail network. The construction is starting on Phase One which will link London and Birmingham by 2026. Phase Two will run from the West Midlands to Manchester in the west and Leeds in the east completing the network by 2033. HS2 is expected to carry over 300,000 passengers a day - around 100 million a year, when fully operational. High Speed Two Limited began operations in January 2009 and currently employs around 1,500 people.

Mads Bording, CRO of RIB Group: "Our iTWO 5D BIM technology is proving to deliver significant value to our clients in infrastructure and rail. After successful wins of DB German Rail, the German Highway Authority and the major A3 freeway, I am very happy to see yet another adoption of our technology on the mega-rail project HS2 in the UK. The joint venture consisting of three highly professional and esteemed companies have executed a very professional and robust evaluation process. I am very proud of the selection of iTWO technology to support this mega-project. We are very excited to support the joint venture with the state-of-the-art iTWO 5D BIM technology in the establishment of new standards in infrastructure delivery, resilient operations and passenger experience."

About RIB Group
RIB Software SE is an innovator in the building and construction industry. The company develops and offers cutting-edge digital technologies for construction enterprises and projects across various industries worldwide. iTWO 4.0, RIB's flagship cloud-based platform, provides the world's first enterprise cloud technology based on 5D BIM with AI integration for construction companies, industrial companies, developers and project owners, etc. With over 50 years of experiences in the construction industry, RIB Software SE focuses on IT and engineering and becomes the pioneer in construction innovation, exploring and bringing in new thinking, new working methods and new technologies to enhance construction productivity. RIB is headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany and Hong Kong, China, and listed on the prime standard Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 2011. With over 2,700 talents in more than 25 countries worldwide, RIB is targeting to transform the construction industry into the most advanced and digitalized industry in the 21st century.


