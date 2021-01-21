Iron Mountain Incorporated Announces Tax Treatment of 2020 Distributions
Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), the global leader in storage and information management services, announced the tax treatment for all 2020 distributions on its common stock.
Form 1099
Box 1a
Form 1099
Box 1b
Form 1099
Box 2a
Form 1099
Box 2b
Form 1099
Box 3
Form 1099
Box 5
Total
Distribution
Ordinary
Taxable
Dividend
Qualified
Taxable
Dividend(1)
Total Capital
Gain
Distribution
Unrecaptured
Sec. 1250
Gain(2)
Return of
Capital
Section
199A
Dividend(1)
Record Date
Payment
Date
($ per share)
($ per share)
($ per share)
($ per share)
($ per share)
($ per share)
($ per share)
Dec 16, 2019
Jan 2, 2020
$0.618500
$0.266089
$0.000094
$0.306311
$0.000073
$0.046100
$0.265995
Mar 16, 2020
Apr 6, 2020
$0.618500
$0.266089
$0.000094
$0.306311
$0.000073
$0.046100
$0.265995
Jun 15, 2020
Jul 2, 2020
$0.618500
$0.266089
