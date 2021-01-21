 

Iron Mountain Incorporated Announces Tax Treatment of 2020 Distributions

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), the global leader in storage and information management services, announced the tax treatment for all 2020 distributions on its common stock.

 

 

 

Form 1099
 Box 1a

Form 1099
Box 1b

Form 1099
Box 2a

Form 1099
Box 2b

Form 1099
Box 3

Form 1099
Box 5

Total
Distribution

Ordinary
Taxable
Dividend

Qualified
Taxable
Dividend(1)

Total Capital
Gain
Distribution

Unrecaptured
Sec. 1250
Gain(2)

Return of
Capital

Section
199A
Dividend(1)

Record Date

Payment
Date

($ per share)

($ per share)

($ per share)

($ per share)

($ per share)

($ per share)

($ per share)

Dec 16, 2019

Jan 2, 2020

$0.618500

$0.266089

$0.000094

$0.306311

$0.000073

$0.046100

$0.265995

Mar 16, 2020

Apr 6, 2020

$0.618500

$0.266089

$0.000094

$0.306311

$0.000073

$0.046100

$0.265995

Jun 15, 2020

Jul 2, 2020

$0.618500

$0.266089

