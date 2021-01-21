Greenwich LifeSciences to Present at B. Riley Securities and BIO CEO & Investor Conferences

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GLSI) (the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of GP2, an immunotherapy to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery, today announced that Snehal Patel, CEO of Greenwich LifeSciences, will participate in the following upcoming virtual investor conferences, highlighting the Company’s GP2 Phase IIb trial data and the planned Phase III trial. In addition, a video of the Company’s corporate presentation with comments by Snehal Patel will be available on the investor section of the Company’s website here .

The Company will present at the virtual B. Riley Securities Oncology Investor Conference today, January 21, 2021 at approximately 11:30am EST and will participate in a question and answer session. The presentation will be live and available to conference attendees.

BIO CEO & Investor Conference:

The Company will present at the virtual 2021 BIO CEO & Investor Conference to be held from February 16-18, 2021 and will be available to participate in one-on-one meetings with qualified members of the investor community who are registered to attend the conference. The presentation will include a pre-recorded audio track available to conference attendees on demand.

For more than 20 years, the BIO CEO & Investor Conference has fueled biotech industry networking with premier investor and banking communities, focused on established and emerging publicly traded and select private biotech companies. The virtual 2021 event, taking place February 16-18, will showcase the Biotechnology Innovation Organization’s (BIO) perspective on the new U.S. Congressional agenda, the record setting pace of biotech IPOs, and the hottest clinical developments and industry catalysts. In addition, there will be three days of BIO One-on-One Partnering meetings with institutional investors, industry analysts, and senior business development executives seeking potential investments and deal partners.

About Breast Cancer and HER2/neu Positivity

One in eight U.S. women will develop invasive breast cancer over her lifetime, with approximately 266,000 new breast cancer patients and 3.1 million breast cancer survivors in 2018. HER2/neu (human epidermal growth factor receptor 2) protein is a cell surface receptor protein that is expressed in a variety of common cancers, including in 75% of breast cancers at low (1+), intermediate (2+), and high (3+ or over-expressor) levels.