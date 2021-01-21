 

Greenwich LifeSciences to Present at B. Riley Securities and BIO CEO & Investor Conferences

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
21.01.2021, 12:00  |  62   |   |   

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GLSI) (the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of GP2, an immunotherapy to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery, today announced that Snehal Patel, CEO of Greenwich LifeSciences, will participate in the following upcoming virtual investor conferences, highlighting the Company’s GP2 Phase IIb trial data and the planned Phase III trial. In addition, a video of the Company’s corporate presentation with comments by Snehal Patel will be available on the investor section of the Company’s website here.

B. Riley Securities Oncology Investor Conference:

The Company will present at the virtual B. Riley Securities Oncology Investor Conference today, January 21, 2021 at approximately 11:30am EST and will participate in a question and answer session. The presentation will be live and available to conference attendees.

BIO CEO & Investor Conference:

The Company will present at the virtual 2021 BIO CEO & Investor Conference to be held from February 16-18, 2021 and will be available to participate in one-on-one meetings with qualified members of the investor community who are registered to attend the conference. The presentation will include a pre-recorded audio track available to conference attendees on demand.

For more than 20 years, the BIO CEO & Investor Conference has fueled biotech industry networking with premier investor and banking communities, focused on established and emerging publicly traded and select private biotech companies. The virtual 2021 event, taking place February 16-18, will showcase the Biotechnology Innovation Organization’s (BIO) perspective on the new U.S. Congressional agenda, the record setting pace of biotech IPOs, and the hottest clinical developments and industry catalysts. In addition, there will be three days of BIO One-on-One Partnering meetings with institutional investors, industry analysts, and senior business development executives seeking potential investments and deal partners.

About Breast Cancer and HER2/neu Positivity

One in eight U.S. women will develop invasive breast cancer over her lifetime, with approximately 266,000 new breast cancer patients and 3.1 million breast cancer survivors in 2018. HER2/neu (human epidermal growth factor receptor 2) protein is a cell surface receptor protein that is expressed in a variety of common cancers, including in 75% of breast cancers at low (1+), intermediate (2+), and high (3+ or over-expressor) levels.

Seite 1 von 2
Greenwich LifeSciences Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Greenwich LifeSciences to Present at B. Riley Securities and BIO CEO & Investor Conferences Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GLSI) (the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of GP2, an immunotherapy to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery, today …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Europcar Mobility Group in a Position to Finalize Its Financial Restructuring Plan and Accelerate ...
Ynvisible Interactive Inc. Accelerating 2023 Growth Vision by Appointing Michael Robinson As CEO ...
Cadence to Acquire NUMECA to Expand System Analysis Capabilities With Computational Fluid Dynamics
Mydecine Innovations Group Upsizes Previously Announced Bought Deal
American Tower Corporation Announces Tax Reporting Information for 2020 Distributions
Mydecine Innovations Group Announces C$10 Million Bought Deal Offering of Units
Morgan Stanley Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Results
Alcoa Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-year 2020 Results
Frank Neumann, M.D., Ph.D., to Depart Verastem Oncology
Arizona Metals Announces Filing of Restated Financial Statements
Titel
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
dynaCERT Announces Strategic OEM Collaboration with Harold Martin
Desktop Metal to Acquire EnvisionTEC, Entering Market for Volume Production Polymer Additive ...
Totenpass - The New Paradigm in the Permanent Storage of Precious Digital Data
Europcar Mobility Group in a Position to Finalize Its Financial Restructuring Plan and Accelerate ...
Applied DNA Provides Business Update on COVID-19 Diagnostics and Testing
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock and Full Exercise ...
The GEO Group Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.25 Per Share
Alcon Launches PRECISION1 for Astigmatism Contact Lenses in the U.S.
Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Transformative Acquisition of PH Precision Med
Titel
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Announcement from Alibaba Group
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.01.21
Greenwich LifeSciences to Participate in Multiple Virtual Investor Conferences During 2021 JP Morgan Healthcare Week
05.01.21
Greenwich LifeSciences’ LD Micro Presentation Replay Now Available
24.12.20
Greenwich LifeSciences to Ring Nasdaq Opening Bell on December 28
22.12.20
Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock